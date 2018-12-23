Regime change at AAI after 45 years; first of many at IOA, NSFs?

On the face of it, these were the polls to elect the next chief of the Archery Association of India. However, its impact, if ratified by the Supreme Court, may be felt across sports federations. Despite opposition from the Indian Olympic Association and the sports ministry, former Indian Administrative Services and United Nations officer BV Papa Rao was appointed as the AAI president in the elections held under the supervision of former chief election commissioner of India, SY Quraishi. Rao, the convenor of Clean Sports India, defeated rival candidate Rupak Debroy, the secretary of Tripura Archery Association, by seven votes (49-36, seven invalid).

Rao, 64, is only the second official to be elected head of the AAI in 45 years. Bhartiya Janta Party’s Vijay Kumar Malhotra has been at the federation’s helm since 1973. Although he relinquished the position in 2015, Malhotra, 87, continued to hold sway as the life president of the federation while former Member of Parliament Tarlochan Singh, 85, was made the interim head. The federation has been derecognized by the sports ministry since 2012 as it failed to abide by the criteria set for good governance under the sports code.

In that sense, Saturday’s election assumes a lot of significance for a sport that has been on a downward spiral since. However, it could have wider ramifications on the way sport in India is governed.

In August last year, the Delhi High Court appointed Quraishi as an administrator of the AAI and handed him the responsibility to amend its constitution and conduct elections as per the sports code. Quraishi, a former sports secretary, made sweeping changes to the AAI constitution, borrowing from recommendations made by Justice RM Lodha in the BCCI case as well as the old and revised versions of the government’s sports code.

Among the most significant point in the amended constitution was that ministers and public servants could no longer hold positions in a sports federation. Quraishi also gave voting rights to associate members and individual archers.

The sports ministry, IOA and AAI fiercely objected to these clauses, claiming that they did not comply with the National Sports Development Code, 2011. Interestingly, the sports ministry had reportedly included these points in the revised draft of the sports code, which was submitted to the Delhi High Court more than a year ago.

The revised sports code was drafted last year by a nine-member panel that included the likes of Anju Bobby George and Abhinav Bindra. Among other things, it recommended that ministers in central and state governments should be disqualified from holding positions in sports federations. The sports ministry has withdrawn that draft from the Delhi High Court, insisting they wanted to ‘invite comments of all stakeholders.’

Quraishi’s decision to include these points in AAI’s constitution has been met with a lot of backlash. The ministry wrote him a letter, urging him to postpone the elections until the time the constitution was rewritten according to the existing sports code. The IOA accused Quraishi of ‘overreaching his brief’. Both parties were considering the option of approaching the court and get the elections postponed.

The AAI also tried to halt the elections by saying that India would be suspended by World Archery for ‘outside interference.’ Former archers, however, felt otherwise. In a letter to sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, a copy of which was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 19 archers – including Dola Banerjee and Limba Ram – wrote: “We would like to emphasize that in the 45 years of AAI, the elections were held in a democratic way… you are requested to grant recognition so that the sport of archery will not suffer anymore.”

It is unlikely, though, that the AAI will be straightaway reinstated by the sports ministry. The fear in sporting circles is that if the Supreme Court approves this election, it might set a precedent and all federations may be forced to adopt a similar constitution.

In such a scenario, the roles of prominent politicians like BJP president Amit Shah (Gujarat Cricket Association), his party members Hemanta Biswa Sarma (Badminton Federation of India) and Brijbhushan Sharan Singh (Wrestling Federation of India), and NCP leader Praful Patel (All India Football Federation), among others, would come under scanner.

The AIFF, in fact, is the next federation that is likely to undergo massive reforms. Quraishi is a Supreme Court-appointed administrator for the AIFF, and he is mandated to redraft their constitution. That process is likely to be completed in January and if the Supreme Court accepts revised AAI constitution and election results, football might be the next sport that could see an administrative upheaval.