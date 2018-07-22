Record-breaker Muhammed Anas improves his national mark again

Muhammed Anas has rewritten the 400m national record on four occasions. (Source: PTI) Muhammed Anas has rewritten the 400m national record on four occasions. (Source: PTI)

In the last two years, Muhammed Anas has rewritten the 400m national record on four occasions. The latest, at a meet in the Czech Republic on Saturday where he clocked 45.24s to improve on his previous national mark of 45.31 seconds which he set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The record-shattering effort also bagged him the gold ahead of compatriot Muhammed Kunhu (46.68s) and Suresh Jeevan (46.98)..

Anas, who had narrowly missed out on a bronze in Gold Coast, is training under coach Galina Bukharina along with other one-lap national campers near Prague. Anas’s record-breaking streak began in Poland in 2016 where he rewrote Arokiya Rajiv’s 45.47s with a 45.40s run.

The effort also bagged him a historic Olympic berth. He improved the mark again at the Grand Prix in Delhi clocking 45.32. He shaved a miniscule .01s in Gold Coast before making a significant cut on Saturday.

The gifted quartermiler was in class 10th when his father, a failed athlete-turned-salesman, passed away after suffering a heart attack. The untimely death left the family distraught. But Sheena, his mother, did not let the setback affect their son’s upbringing. Anas, who started off as a jumper back then, had just taken his baby steps in athletics under local coach Ansar.

Ansar, Anas’s first coach, felt youngster would fare better on the track and convinced him to give up jump. The move proved to be the game-change.

