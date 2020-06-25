Recognition for National Sports Federations on hold after HC raps sports ministry

The Delhi HC had directed the Narinder Batra-led IOA as well as the ministry to not take a decision in relation to the federations without informing the court. (Express File) The Delhi HC had directed the Narinder Batra-led IOA as well as the ministry to not take a decision in relation to the federations without informing the court. (Express File)

The provisional recognition granted to 54 National Sports Federations (NSFs) will be ‘recalled’ after the Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, expressed its displeasure over the manner in which the sports ministry went about the process.

A bench comprising Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Najmi Waziri confronted the sports ministry’s counsel with its February 7 order, in which it had directed the Indian Olympic Federation (IOA) as well as the ministry to not take a decision in relation to the federations without informing the court.

Observing that ‘in teeth of the order dated February 7, 2020, MYAS (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport) has on its own proceeded to provisionally renew the annual recognition in respect of 54 federations’, the bench asked the sports ministry to ‘issue a fresh notice within two days intimating all 54 NSFs concerned that its order giving provisional renewal till September 30, 2020, stands recalled.’

The annual recognition from the ministry is of high importance for the federations, especially the smaller ones, as they largely depend on the government for funding to manage their everyday expenses. Citing the coronavirus outbreak and the consequent lockdown as the reason, the sports ministry had renewed the recognition of 54 federations till September 30. The court’s direction was based on an application filed by the sports ministry, seeking certain directions. The application was moved in a pending PIL by sports activist and lawyer Rahul Mehra, who sought proper regulation and control in the functioning of numerous federations.

Central government’s standing counsel Anil Soni, appearing for the sports ministry, conceded before the court that the said order has not been complied with. The counsel submitted that the ministry may be permitted to withdraw the decision taken along with the present application. Allowing the same, the bench recorded in its order that it is refraining from imposing any costs on the MYAS for the present.

