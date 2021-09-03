Praveen Kumar wins silver, PM says his hard work, unparalleled dedication paid off

Elated reactions poured in from all corners of the country after Praveen Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men’s high jump T64 event, taking the country’s haul to 11 at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 18-year-old Kumar, competing in his debut Paralympics, set a new Asian record with a 2.07m jump to finish behind Great Britain’s Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season’s best of 2.10m for the gold. The bronze went to Rio Games champion Maciej Lepiato of Poland who produced an effort of 2.04m.

Lauding him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the medal was a result of Praveen’s hard work, and unparalleled dedication. “Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours,” Modi said in a tweet.

Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours. #Praise4Para — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021

Home minister Amit Shah also followed suit, saying that the nation is extremely proud of the 18-year-old while President Ramnath Kovind showered him with praises, saying Praveen’s success will inspire all budding athletes.

Congratulations to Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal in #Paralympics. I am sure your passion and commitment will bring more glory to the nation. We are extremely proud of you. #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/r0pscFvJIT — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 3, 2021

Impressive performance by Praveen Kumar at #Paralympics. Your silver medal in men’s high jump with a new Asian record has brought joy to every sport loving Indian. Your success will inspire all budding athletes. Heartiest congratulations. May you keep on achieving new milestones! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 3, 2021

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated Parveen. The Master Blaster tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations Praveen Kumar on winning the Silver Medal Second place medal for Flag of India & also setting an Asian Record in the process in the Men’s T44 class high jump.”

Heartiest congratulations Praveen Kumar on winning the Silver Medal 🥈 for 🇮🇳 & also setting an Asian Record in the process in the Men’s T44 class high jump. #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/hMxVEseDuI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 3, 2021

Noted personalities who sent their best wishes were M.K.Stalin, J.P. Nadda, Mansukh Mandaviya among others