Ravindra Jadeja nominated for Arjuna Award, Deepa Malik joins Bajrang Punia for Khel Ratna

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday was among the 19 sportspersons nominated for the Arjuna Award. The all-rounder’s name was finalised by a 12-member selection committee on the final day of the two-day meeting. The panel comprises the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia and MC Mary Kom among others.

Advertising

Jadeja emerged as the standout player for the Men In Blue in their semi-final clash against New Zealand during the recently-concluded World Cup, which India lost by 18 runs. Jadeja played a brilliant knock of 77 from 59 balls turning the match into India’s favour.

The all-rounder has represented India in 41 Tests, 156 ODIs and 42 T20Is. He has amassed 3748 runs in all the three formats and has 402 wickets under his name.

Apart from Jadeja, the committee also picked 18 other sportspersons for the Arjuna Award, which included track and field stars Tejinder Pal Singh Toor, Mohammed Anas, and Swapna Barman, footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, hockey player Chinglensana Singh Kangujam and shooter Anjum Moudgil.

Advertising

In new developments, Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik was nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. Earlier in the first day, Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler, Bajrang Punia was added for the Khel Ratna by a 12-member selection committee on the first day of the meeting.

As per guidelines, to be eligible for the award, a sportsperson should not only have had good performance consistently for the previous four years at the international level with excellence for the year for which the Award is recommended, but should also have shown qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

The panel also nominated three names for the Dronacharya Award, including former badminton star Vimal Kumar, and three for the Dronacharya Award (lifetime category).

– with PTI inputs