Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000

Ravichandran Ashwin, Vishwanathan Anand pay tribute to DMK patriarch Karunanidhi

Sports personalities came forward to pay tribute to DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, who passed away on Tuesday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 7, 2018 11:46:49 pm
Tamil Nadu mours the death of Karunanidhi. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday after battling illness at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai. July marked 49 years of the leader taking charge as the party chief.

The Tamil Nadu government announced a seven-day mourning following his death while the Indian national flag would fly half mast during this period and all government-related functions would be cancelled. Karunanidhi was the first leader to enter the 50th year as the president of a political party. He became Tamil Nadu’s CM in 1969 for the first time and had held the position in the state five times, with the last tenure being in 2006.

Karunanidhi’s death Live Updates

While the state mourns the death of veteran leader, several sports personalities came forward to give a tribute to the 94-year old, whose health had started deteriorating in October, 2016. Among the sports stars were cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and chess legend Vishwanathan Anand.

Karunanidhi breathed his last at 6.10 pm.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 