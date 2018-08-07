Ravichandran Ashwin, Vishwanathan Anand pay tribute to DMK patriarch Karunanidhi

Tamil Nadu mours the death of Karunanidhi. (Source: PTI) Tamil Nadu mours the death of Karunanidhi. (Source: PTI)

Former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday after battling illness at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai. July marked 49 years of the leader taking charge as the party chief.

The Tamil Nadu government announced a seven-day mourning following his death while the Indian national flag would fly half mast during this period and all government-related functions would be cancelled. Karunanidhi was the first leader to enter the 50th year as the president of a political party. He became Tamil Nadu’s CM in 1969 for the first time and had held the position in the state five times, with the last tenure being in 2006.

While the state mourns the death of veteran leader, several sports personalities came forward to give a tribute to the 94-year old, whose health had started deteriorating in October, 2016. Among the sports stars were cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and chess legend Vishwanathan Anand.

It’s sad to hear about the demise of Dr. M. karunanidhi, may his soul RIP and my condolences to his family and friends. ?? — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 7 August 2018

Condolences to the family and supporters of #Karunanidhi ji. May everyone maintain peace in Tamil Nadu. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 7 August 2018

I convey my deepest condolences to family members and admirers of #Karunanidhi ji on his demise. RIP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 7 August 2018

Saddened to hear the passing of Respected M. Karunanidhi. One of the greats of Tamil politics. I had the pleasure of meeting him a few times in my career. When I first became World Champion , he felicitated me & presented me with a chess set that I cherish. #Kalaignar (1/2) — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) 7 August 2018

A patron of sport and achievement. I have always admired his speeches and his eloquence. My deepest condolences to his family.#kalaignar(2/2) — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) 7 August 2018

As we mourn the loss of a great leader. We should admire the work being done by our Police force in maintaining law and order. They have a few tough days ahead of them . Our respects to them .#ripkarunanidhi — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) 7 August 2018

A leader immensely loved by people, whose work for the welfare of Tamil Nadu spans decades, is no more. Sh. Kalaignar M #Karunanidhi Ji was a strong voice for regional and national progress; generations will remember him and his ideals. RIP. ???? pic.twitter.com/itii3zjk0z — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) 7 August 2018

Deeply saddened by the demise of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. My condolences to the family! #Karunanidhi — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 7 August 2018

Saddened by the demise of DMK Chief, Thiru M #Karunanidhi, a great administrator & a humble leader who dedicated his life to TamilNadu. May God grant peace to his soul and strength to his family in this hour of grief. ? ????? ????? ???? — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 7 August 2018

Karunanidhi breathed his last at 6.10 pm.

