Ravi Dahiya follows Bajrang’s footsteps, wins bronze in World C’ship debut

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Friday claimed a bronze medal on his debut World Championships by stunning Asian Champion Reza Atri Nagarchi of Iran here.

Ravi Dahiya is a bronze medallist in his debut senior World Championships. That was an amazing performance! — Vinay Siwach (@siwachvinay) September 20, 2019

Dahiya defeated his fancied rival 6-3 in the bronze medal bout of the men’s 57kg freestyle category.

Earlier in the day, a consistent Bajrang Punia registered his third medal at the World Wrestling Championships by winning a bronze in the men’s 65kg freestyle category.

Bajrang defeated Tulga Tumur Ochir of Mongolia 8-7 in the bronze medal bout.

Bajrang had earlier won a bronze in 2013 before clinching a silver in the 2018 edition.

India have now won three medals and secured three Olympic quotas at this edition of the Wrestling World Championships, matching their best ever finish. With some other hopes, like Deepak Punia, yet to take the stage, a fourth medal and another Olympic quota may not be too far away.