While You Were Asleep: Rashford brilliant solo goal helps Man United beat Burnley, Isco leaves Sevilla just months after joining club

Marcus Rashford scored on a superb solo goal to help Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 and advance to the quarterfinals of the English League Cup on Wednesday.

THIS SOLO GOAL FROM MARCUS RASHFORD 😲 pic.twitter.com/1cotFeJUPR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 21, 2022

It was in the 57th minute of the game when the fleet-footed forward made a dart from his own half into the opponent’s box and then took a shot that landed in the net.

This was United’s first game after the World Cup break and also the first since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last month.

Earlier, United went ahead after 27 minutes when Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent a cross into the six-yard box and Eriksen smashed the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Isco leaves Sevilla

Former Spain midfielder Isco Alarcon is set to depart Sevilla less than five months after joining the club. Isco, who had signed a two-year contract with the Spanish club, scored one goal in 19 appearances for Sevilla.

Sevilla confirmed the development in a statement and said that both the club and the player had agreed to part ways.

📰 El #SevillaFC e @isco_alarcon acuerdan la rescisión del contrato que les vinculaba. #WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) December 21, 2022

Sevilla is struggling this season. It replaced coach Julen Lopetegui with Jorge Sampaoli in October. It is in the relegation zone in 18th place.

West Indies appoint new interim coach

In cricket, Andre Coley has been appointed as interim head coach of the West Indies men’s team for the upcoming tour of southern Africa.

Coley will oversee the two-test tour of Zimbabwe starting Jan. 28 and the multi-format tour of South Africa beginning Feb. 21, Cricket West Indies announced Wednesday.

“To be asked to oversee the West Indies team on the upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa is a special honor,” the Jamaican said in a statement. “West Indies cricket holds a special place in my heart.”