Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Rashford brilliant solo goal helps Man United beat Burnley, Isco leaves Sevilla just months after joining club

The match against Burnley was Manchester United's first game after the World Cup break and also the first since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last month.

Marucs Rashford scored a brilliant goal for United. Isco left Sevilla. (AP)
Marcus Rashford scored on a superb solo goal to help Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 and advance to the quarterfinals of the English League Cup on Wednesday.

It was in the 57th minute of the game when the fleet-footed forward made a dart from his own half into the opponent’s box and then took a shot that landed in the net.

Earlier, United went ahead after 27 minutes when Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent a cross into the six-yard box and Eriksen smashed the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Isco leaves Sevilla

Former Spain midfielder Isco Alarcon is set to depart Sevilla less than five months after joining the club. Isco, who had signed a two-year contract with the Spanish club, scored one goal in 19 appearances for Sevilla.

Sevilla confirmed the development in a statement and said that both the club and the player had agreed to part ways.

Sevilla is struggling this season. It replaced coach Julen Lopetegui with Jorge Sampaoli in October. It is in the relegation zone in 18th place.

West Indies appoint new interim coach

In cricket, Andre Coley has been appointed as interim head coach of the West Indies men’s team for the upcoming tour of southern Africa.

Coley will oversee the two-test tour of Zimbabwe starting Jan. 28 and the multi-format tour of South Africa beginning Feb. 21, Cricket West Indies announced Wednesday.

“To be asked to oversee the West Indies team on the upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa is a special honor,” the Jamaican said in a statement. “West Indies cricket holds a special place in my heart.”

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 07:53:10 am
close