Raninder Singh first Indian to be elected international shooting body’s vice-president

Raninder Singh has become the first Indian to be elected one of the four vice-presidents of the International Shooting Sport Federation. The 51-year-old Raninder also heads the National Rifle Association of India. In the elections held on Friday during the General Assembly meeting in Munich, Raninder secured 161 votes to make it to the coveted position.

Kevin Kilty of Ireland received 162 votes, USA’s Robert Mitchell got 153 votes and China’s Wang Yifu was re-elected with 146 votes. Raninder said, “More than myself I am happy that this was a moment of great honour for the country. India’s efforts in growing the sport have been widely recognised and this is a reflection of this recognition.

“I thank all those members who voted for me as well as my other elected colleagues and promise to do my level best to live up to their aspirations. “I also want to thank my team at NRAI, the Government of India and the entire shooting fraternity, without whose continuous support and best wishes, this would not be possible.”

Last year, Raninder was re-elected president of the NRAI for a four-year term with an overwhelming mandate in Mohali. In 2014, Raninder got 22 out of 25 votes in the General Assembly meeting in Munich, becoming the first from the country to be elected as a member of the global body representing the sport of shooting.

On Friday, the NRAI president was awarded the ISSF diploma of honour gold medal at the General Assembly. He was presented with the diploma and medal by the outgoing longest serving president of the ISSF, Olegario Vazquez Rana, who was at the helm for 38 years.

Raninder took the opportunity to congratulate the new ISSF president Vladimir Lisin, who was elected as the seventh chief, and Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, who was honoured with the prestigious Blue Cross, the highest recognition of the ISSF.

Russia’s Lisin beat Italy’s Luciano Rossi by 148 votes to 144 in a close contest. Alexander Rather was elected as the new secretary general of the apex body.