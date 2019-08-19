Toggle Menu
Rameshwar Gurjar finishes last in trial run but Kiren Rijiju assures full support

Gurjar, whose video went viral on social media in which he is seen completing a 100-metre lap in "11 seconds", had expressed optimism of breaking Usain Bolt's 100m world record.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju provided full support to Rameshwar Gurjar after his poor trial run.

Madhya Pradesh’s barefoot sprinter, Rameshwar Gurjar, who had gone viral on social media earlier this week, finished last in a trial run conducted by the Sports Authority of India and the state government in Bhopal on Monday.

Defending the 19-year-old sprinter after his poor performance in the trial, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted saying “My appeal; Pls don’t burden Rameshwar Gurjar with extra expectation. Will provide full support but pls remember, in athletics, there’s limit to human endurance. Besides coaching, it depends on both cardiovascular capacity & the metabolic characteristics of the skeletal muscles!”

Gurjar, whose video went viral on social media in which he is seen completing a 100-metre lap in “11 seconds”, had expressed optimism of breaking Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt’s 100m world record of 9.58 seconds if he gets proper training.

“Usain Bolt made a world record of 9.58 seconds for the 100 metres race. I am hopeful of breaking it after getting facilities and proper training,” he had said on Sunday.

Gurjar has studied up to Class 10 and could not go to college due to his family’s weak financial condition. His “11-second-run” video was shared by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, which led to Rijiju making a promise to arrange for the 19-year-old to be admitted to an athletics academy in the country.

The national 100m record is 10.26 seconds, set by Amia Kumar Malik in 2016, as per the Athletics Federation of India website.

