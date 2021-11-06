Desert Stomp: A quiz on sports headed to the desert stomping ground Dubai this November

scorecardresearch
The cricket is on, in the desert ofcourse. But Dubai is hyphenating its trade fair with a flurry of sports events, as the pandemic afflicted sports find their bubbled oasis in the business city’s unreal season of a strange tourism boom. This week’s quiz looks at the assortment of sports camping in the city in November.
We tell you the headliners, you guess the sport.

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com alongwith your name and city.

Qsn 1. If Ian Nepomniachtchi is headed to the desert as challenger over 14 games from November 24, what sport will he be busy playing?

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Qsn2. Chiky Salvador is at the Kite Beach, top-scoring for Spain in which sport?

Qsn3. The 2.1 km, 30 lap race course is recreated to mimic the Italian ‘Amore Infinito’ ♾️ symbol. Egan Barnal, Peter Sagan and Filippo Ganna will compete. Which sport?

Qsn4. The logo of this world championship starting mid-November, expected to draw in 1000 participants, is an athlete donning an astronaut’s suit and throwing a Kung fu kick around miniature planet Earth. Which sport?

Qsn5. Kitzbuhel in Austria hosts a tennis circuit event on clay since 1894. Dubai’s earliest foray into becoming a sports city started with tennis too. But what sport on a surface, white in colour, is common to both these cities?
Spelling mistakes will be frowned upon.

Send in answers by Sunday night.

iesportsquiz@gmail.com.

