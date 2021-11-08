PV Sindhu receives Padma Bhushan; Mary Kom, Rani Rampal get honoured too

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma awards to 73 individuals on Monday, including the Padma Bhushan — the country’s third-highest civilian award — to shuttler PV Sindhu in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The 26-year-old Sindhu, who has already received the Padma Shri in 2015 and Khel Ratna in 2016, won a silver medal in women’s singles badminton at the 2016 Rio Olympics and followed it up with a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu also won the BWF World Championships title in 2019.

“It is a proud moment. I am thankful to the Government of India. These awards give us a lot of encouragement, support and motivation. I have some upcoming tournaments, I will give my best in them,” Sindhu was quoted by ANI.

PV Sindhu was last seen in action last month when she crashed out of the French Open after losing to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, India’s hockey captain Rani Rampal received the Padma Shri award along with India women’s football star Oinam Bembem Devi.

Six-time world champion Mary Kom was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award.

World Cup-winning former India cricketer Zaheer Khan, hockey star MP Ganesh, shooter Jitu Rai, archer Tarundeep Rai were among the others who were nominated for Padma Shri in 2020.

The Padma awards are given in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri — and announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.