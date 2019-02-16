Pulwama attack: Virender Sehwag, Vidarbha cricket team, Vijender Singh make contributions towards martyred soldiers’ family

Toggle Menu
Virender Sehwag offered to take care of the education of the children of the martyred soldiers through his Sehwag International School.

At least 40 CRPF jawans died in the terror attack that took place in Pulwama on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag on Saturday said that he will “take complete care of the education of the children” of the CRPF jawans who died in Thursday’s terror attack in Pulwama. “Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga,” tweeted Sehwag.

Earlier, Sehwag had condemned the attack and offered condolences to the victims. He was one of several sportspersons who expressed their sympathies on Twitter. Among them was boxer Vijender Singh, who also said on Saturday that he is pledging “one month’s salary for the martyrs.”

Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal said that the team will donate the prize money they are getting from their Irani Trophy win. “We as a team have decided to dedicate that money to the families of those who lost their lives. (It is) a small gesture from the team and the VCA,” said Fazal.

On Friday, sending a clear warning to Pakistan and the perpetrators of the terror attack on the CRPF jawans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said security forces have been given “full freedom” to choose a “time and place” for the “future course of action”. He promised a “muhtod jawab” (befitting reply) for the attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Underlining that the nation’s “blood is boiling”, Modi said the “terror outfits and their masters” have made “a big mistake” and “will have to pay a very heavy price” for their actions.

