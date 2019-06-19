Toggle Menu
PU Chitra wins gold with season’s best run

PU Chitra, who won the gold in the Asian Championships in Doha in April, clocked 4 minutes 12.65 seconds to finish ahead of Kenya's Mercy Cherono, who won 5000m gold in 2014 Commonwealth Games, on Tuesday.

PU Chitra bags a gold medal at the Folksam Grand Prix (AP)

Asian champion P U Chitra ran her season’s best to win the women’s 1500m gold at the Folksam Grand Prix in Sollentuna, Sweden.

Asian Games gold medallist Jinson Johnson won the silver in the men’s 1500m clocking 3:39.69.

Johnson had, on June 15, bettered his own national record by clocking 3:37.62 at the Next Generation Athletics Meet at Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

In another separate competition, national record holder long jumper Murali Sreeshankar won the gold at the Copenhagen Athletics Games in Denmark with an impressive opening round effort of 7.93m.

Sreeshankar had jumps of 7.89m, 7.88m, and 7.61m in other rounds.

