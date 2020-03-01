Follow Us:
Sunday, March 01, 2020
‘Former national coach Saini sir was a father figure I looked up to’

"I haven’t seen anyone as passionate about Indian athletics as him. He genuinely wanted to see every athlete excel and was very active. He was 24X7 on the ground," writes PT Usha.

Written by PT Usha | Published: March 1, 2020 11:12:22 pm
Dronacharya awardee Joginder Singh Saini died on Sunday at the age of 90. (Source: File Photo)

I was just 16 when I went for my first international meet in Karachi, Pakistan, in 1980. I was the youngest member of the squad and didn’t have my personal coach (O P) Nambiar sir travelling with me. I was a little nervous but Saini sir ensured I did not face any difficulty. He took care of me like a father and guided me at every moment. I returned with four gold medals around my neck.

I went to the 1980 Moscow Olympics too without my personal coach and again Saini sir took care of me. He took me to the stadium, helped me with the warm-ups and guided me throughout. After the 100m event, where I finished sixth, I was really disappointed and my shoulders dropped. But I had to compete in the 200m event too and I did not have the courage because I felt I might finish last and face a lot of humiliation. I did not want to run. Saini sir, however, wasn’t going to let me give up easily and motivated me to run in the 200m event and I finished sixth again.

The job of a chief coach is really difficult with so many athletes to take care of but Saini sir made sure he gave attention to every single athlete. I haven’t seen anyone as passionate about Indian athletics as him. He genuinely wanted to see every athlete excel and was very active. He was 24X7 on the ground. I always made it a point to meet him whenever I visited Patiala and his love of athletics never diminished.

I remember after the 1988 Seoul Olympics, where I could not make it to the finals due to a heel injury, I faced a lot of flak. Some people were really harsh and wrote things about me that were difficult to take. I could not give my best only because of the injury. It was a really challenging time for me. The very next year, I won four gold and two silver medals at the Asian Track and Field meet in Delhi and silenced them.

Those who wrote against me suddenly became my admirers. I was happy with my performance and although I did not announce my retirement, I went back home to Kerala. I stopped training completely. The humiliation and trauma I faced after the Olympics defeat was something that I never wanted to face again. In Delhi, I had proved who Usha was and that was enough for me. I quit and just sat at home.

Saini sir travelled all the way to my home in Kerala and said ‘no, you can’t quit’.

I am deeply grieved at the loss of such a great coach and human being. He always took my call for any guidance or help. He was like a father to me and his contribution to the sport is immeasurable. It hurts me when people tell me he’s no more. I cannot accept it because he continues to live in my memory and heart.

