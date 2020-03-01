‘Former national coach Saini sir was a father figure I looked up to’

Dronacharya awardee Joginder Singh Saini died on Sunday at the age of 90. (Source: File Photo) Dronacharya awardee Joginder Singh Saini died on Sunday at the age of 90. (Source: File Photo)

I was just 16 when I went for my first international meet in Karachi, Pakistan, in 1980. I was the youngest member of the squad and didn’t have my personal coach (O P) Nambiar sir travelling with me. I was a little nervous but Saini sir ensured I did not face any difficulty. He took care of me like a father and guided me at every moment. I returned with four gold medals around my neck.

I went to the 1980 Moscow Olympics too without my personal coach and again Saini sir took care of me. He took me to the stadium, helped me with the warm-ups and guided me throughout. After the 100m event, where I finished sixth, I was really disappointed and my shoulders dropped. But I had to compete in the 200m event too and I did not have the courage because I felt I might finish last and face a lot of humiliation. I did not want to run. Saini sir, however, wasn’t going to let me give up easily and motivated me to run in the 200m event and I finished sixth again.

The job of a chief coach is really difficult with so many athletes to take care of but Saini sir made sure he gave attention to every single athlete. I haven’t seen anyone as passionate about Indian athletics as him. He genuinely wanted to see every athlete excel and was very active. He was 24X7 on the ground. I always made it a point to meet him whenever I visited Patiala and his love of athletics never diminished.

I remember after the 1988 Seoul Olympics, where I could not make it to the finals due to a heel injury, I faced a lot of flak. Some people were really harsh and wrote things about me that were difficult to take. I could not give my best only because of the injury. It was a really challenging time for me. The very next year, I won four gold and two silver medals at the Asian Track and Field meet in Delhi and silenced them.

Athletics guru Shri JS Saini ji is no more 🙏 “Truly sad to hear of the passing of our colleague, my Chief coach & Mentor Saini ji.He loved athletics&contributed to AFI till his last https://t.co/8eQdxQinCx friend, philosopher & guide, RIP”-@Adille1 AFI President. pic.twitter.com/oEOUslqRXM — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) March 1, 2020

Those who wrote against me suddenly became my admirers. I was happy with my performance and although I did not announce my retirement, I went back home to Kerala. I stopped training completely. The humiliation and trauma I faced after the Olympics defeat was something that I never wanted to face again. In Delhi, I had proved who Usha was and that was enough for me. I quit and just sat at home.

Saini sir travelled all the way to my home in Kerala and said ‘no, you can’t quit’.

I am deeply grieved at the loss of such a great coach and human being. He always took my call for any guidance or help. He was like a father to me and his contribution to the sport is immeasurable. It hurts me when people tell me he’s no more. I cannot accept it because he continues to live in my memory and heart.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd