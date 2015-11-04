Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt in the shadow of women at Professional Wrestling League auction

Bob Hayton conducts the inaugural Professional Wrestling League auction in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia) Bob Hayton conducts the inaugural Professional Wrestling League auction in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia)

As the inaugural auction of the Professional Wrestling League (PWL) got underway in the capital on Tuesday morning, it seemed the obvious choice for the first name on the block to be that of Sushil Kumar. Now wrestling in the 74-kg category, Kumar, who won a world championship gold (2010), and an Olympic silver (2012) and an Olympic bronze (2008), is undoubtedly the torchbearer of the sport in India.

Kumar was introduced as an icon player – one of six in total. Each of the six teams had to chose one of each. They also had to chose eight other players for a total of five men and four women wrestlers. There were other stipulations as well. Franchises had to pick five Indian and four international wrestlers while limiting themselves to a spending cap of two crore rupees.

In a practiced patter auctioneer Bob Hayton cajoled the franchises in increments of Rs.10,000 off Sushil’s base price of Rs 33 lakh. It didn’t need much effort and Sushil was eventually bought by the franchise representing UP for Rs 38,20,000.

It seemed like a massive amount for what is essentially two weeks of work towards the end of December. However, the money invested in Sushil was not going to be the lead headline. 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt who was bid on immediately afterwards, was sold at Rs 1.5 lakh more, going for Rs 39.70 lakhs to the Haryana franchise. He would become the most expensive Indian wrestler on the day.

However, the women wrestlers did give the men a run for their money.

First up was USA’s Adeline Grey. The women’s world champion in the 75kg category was bought by the Mumbai team for Rs 37 lakhs. By the end of the day, three women grapplers were bought for amounts higher than India’s most decorated grappler – Sushil.

The choice of the Haryana team to pick Ukraine’s Oksana Herhel for Rs 41.3 lakh made some sense considering the 58kg wrestler is the defending World Champion. The logic of Bangalore’s securing of Elif Yesilirmak in the same category for Rs 39.60 lakhs, and Punjab’s buying of Vasilisa Marzaliuk in the 69kg class for Rs 40.2 lakh seemed on less sure footing.

While a conspiratorial mindset might quickly hasten to suggest this may be a case of the 32-year-old Sushil’s diminishing value, Wrestling Federation of India chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan said what played out was simply a quirk thrown up by the nature of the bid process.

“It wasn’t like it was an insult to Sushil. That might have been the case had teams simply not bid for him and that he been sold for his base price. It was simply a case of timing,” said Sharan. What Sharan means is that with a limited spending purse, teams were cautious in getting into a price war early in the bidding which would then leave them with little to spend in the day.

Sharan gives the example of the bidding in the 97kg weight class, where Mausam Khatri was sold for Rs 16 lakh while compatriot Satyavrat Kadiyan was bought for Rs 20 lakh. “Mausam Khatri has beaten Satyavrat twice in trials but he lost out because his name came out before that of Satyavrat,” said Sharan.

That reluctance incidentally played into the hands of the UP team. “Getting Sushil at that price was a really lucky buy. He is an icon in the truest sense of the word and is known across India. To be honest we were willing to bid all the way up to 50 lakhs to get him,” said P Sahel, the owner of the UP franchise.

But this theory too isn’t entirely clean cut. Jagdish Kaliraman, the advisor to the Haryana franchise, said that his side wasn’t very enthusiastic about bidding about Sushil even prior to the contest. “This isn’t about picking individual wrestlers but about seeing who would be the most suitable considering it is a team competition. Sushil has just recovered from an injury, so we were unsure of his form for the tournament so we did not want to gamble on him,” said Kaliraman.

What Kaliraman does concede, is that the team’s strategy eventually played out well for the women wrestlers. “Because the teams had bid conservatively, towards the end of the auction they all had a lot of money which they could spend. So when the time came for the women wrestlers, the teams could go all out,” so we did.

