Pro Wrestling League a great platform for young wrestlers, says Bajrang Punia

Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist Bajrang Punia on Tuesday said the upcoming Pro Wrestling league (PWL) will provide young Indian grapplers a great platform to learn from the international wrestlers.

The fourth edition of the PWL will be held from January 14-31. The event offers a purse of Rs 1.9 crores for the winning team and Rs 1.1 crore for the runners-up team.

“It’s indeed helpful to see and learn from their (international wrestlers) style of training and preparing before a game. Apart from the high competitive level among wrestlers young wrestlers are also exposed to high level of training and competition,” Bajrang said in a PWL release.

Bajrang, who competes in the 65kg category, also credited the league for helping him understand the game better.

“For me, personally, PWL has been an amazing platform to train with some of the best wrestlers in the world.

“It really helps to get a better understanding of the game while competing and practising with some of the top players from the world,” Bajrang said.

Asked about the World Championship in Astana which is also the first qualifying event for the 2020 Olympics, the 24-year-old grappler said the league will help to assess himself ahead of major events.

“The World Championships are very important for any wrestler PWL will definitely act as a reality check for me. It will give me an opportunity to have a good look at myself and see where I stand ahead of important events like the World Championships and the Olympics.”