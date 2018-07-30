Pro Kabaddi League season six to begin from October 5

Pro Kabaddi League will enter its sixth season. Pro Kabaddi League will enter its sixth season.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season six will begin from October 5 later this year and the season will continue till January 5, the date of the final match, next year. The PKL will be played under new schedule but the format of the league will remain the same as the last season.

Last year, the league ran for a period of 13 weeks with 128 matches in the July-October window. This year as well the league will run for 13 weeks.

“The change of window for the League from the usual July-October cycle has been actioned to ensure full availability of top players from India and overseas, given the 2018 Asian Games,” Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi said.

“This window also allows the teams and fans to capitalise on the opportunities afforded by the festive season. The whole League ecosystem is geared to provide the highest standard Kabaddi experience for fans in Season VI,” Goswami added.

The matches will telecast on the Star Sports Network, the release added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd