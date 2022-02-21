scorecardresearch
Monday, February 21, 2022
Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs Live Score Updates: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan in the first eliminator

Pro Kabaddi Playoffs 8 2022 LIVE Score, PKL Knockouts Season 8 Match Details: The league now enters the playoffs stage of the tournament with the top 6 six teams

Updated: February 21, 2022 8:14:15 pm
UP Yoddha vss Puneri Paltan Live Score Streaming

Pro Kabaddi Knockouts 2022 Season 8 LIVE Updates: After 132 matches in 60 consecutive match-days, the league stage of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 8 has drawn to a close. The league now enters the playoffs stage of the tournament with the top 6 six teams – Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi K.C, U.P Yoddha, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls, and Puneri Paltan – battling it out to lift the coveted PKL trophy.

Puneri Paltan faces UP Yoddha in the first Eliminator. Currently, Pune is standing at the sixth position on the points table. UP Yoddha have Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill, who have attacked efficiently and they will be looking for a win to grab the semi-final birth.

In the second Eliminator, Gujarat Giants take on Bengaluru Bulls. The Giants have the upper hand as their defenders are performing well. Their major cause of concern is Bengaluru’s star raider Pawan Sehrawat. The Playoffs are set to take the stage on February 21st & February 23rd, and the grand finale will take centre stage on February 25th.

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi Knockouts 2022 Season 8 LIVE Updates: The Playoffs are set to take the stage on February 21st & February 23rd, and the grand finale will take centre stage on February 25th

20:14 (IST)21 Feb 2022
ALL-OUT!

Pardeep picks a hand touch on Sombir and Pune is down to one player. U.P. Yoddha 30-20 Puneri Paltan

20:09 (IST)21 Feb 2022
Do-or-die raid:

Aslam Inamdar fights with Shubham before putting the defender to the mid-line. U.P. Yoddha 25-19 Puneri Paltan

19:59 (IST)21 Feb 2022
Half-Time!

Inamdar takes a bonus point. U.P. Yoddha 25-17 Puneri Paltan

19:55 (IST)21 Feb 2022
SUPER RAID! 

It is a 5 point super raid. Puneri Paltan 12-17 U.P. Yoddha

19:49 (IST)21 Feb 2022
ALL OUT!

Shubham Shelke has been given the bonus point. Puneri Paltan 10-10 U.P. Yoddha

19:48 (IST)21 Feb 2022
Do-or-die raid

Surender Gill with a brilliant back-kick on Nitin Tomar. Puneri Paltan 9-6 U.P. Yoddha

19:44 (IST)21 Feb 2022
ALL OUT!

Mohit Goyat ducks the left corner's ankle hold. Yoddha is in trouble now. Puneri Paltan 9-1 U.P. Yoddha

19:39 (IST)21 Feb 2022
Do or die raid!

Mohit Goyat at his best as he strikes! Puneri Paltan 4-0 U.P. Yoddha

19:36 (IST)21 Feb 2022
Action starts:

Powerful ankle hold from the right-in defender. Puneri Paltan 2-0 U.P. Yoddha

19:34 (IST)21 Feb 2022
Toss

U.P. Yoddha won the toss and opted for court. Puneri Paltan will be raiding first.

19:18 (IST)21 Feb 2022
UP's 7:
19:17 (IST)21 Feb 2022
Pune's 7:
19:06 (IST)21 Feb 2022
Head to head!
19:05 (IST)21 Feb 2022
Hello and Welcome

The playoffs are here and the first Eliminator is about to start between the U.P. Yoddha against the Puneri Paltan at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

