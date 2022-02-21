Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs Live Score Updates: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan in the first eliminator

UP Yoddha vss Puneri Paltan Live Score Streaming

Pro Kabaddi Knockouts 2022 Season 8 LIVE Updates: After 132 matches in 60 consecutive match-days, the league stage of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 8 has drawn to a close. The league now enters the playoffs stage of the tournament with the top 6 six teams – Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi K.C, U.P Yoddha, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls, and Puneri Paltan – battling it out to lift the coveted PKL trophy.

Puneri Paltan faces UP Yoddha in the first Eliminator. Currently, Pune is standing at the sixth position on the points table. UP Yoddha have Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill, who have attacked efficiently and they will be looking for a win to grab the semi-final birth.

In the second Eliminator, Gujarat Giants take on Bengaluru Bulls. The Giants have the upper hand as their defenders are performing well. Their major cause of concern is Bengaluru’s star raider Pawan Sehrawat. The Playoffs are set to take the stage on February 21st & February 23rd, and the grand finale will take centre stage on February 25th.