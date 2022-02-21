Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs Live Score Updates: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan in the first eliminator

Pro Kabaddi Knockouts 2022 Season 8 LIVE Updates: After 132 matches in 60 consecutive match-days, the league stage of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 8 has drawn to a close. The league now enters the playoffs stage of the tournament with the top 6 six teams – Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi K.C, U.P Yoddha, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls, and Puneri Paltan – battling it out to lift the coveted PKL trophy.
Puneri Paltan faces UP Yoddha in the first Eliminator. Currently, Pune is standing at the sixth position on the points table. UP Yoddha have Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill, who have attacked efficiently and they will be looking for a win to grab the semi-final birth.
In the second Eliminator, Gujarat Giants take on Bengaluru Bulls. The Giants have the upper hand as their defenders are performing well. Their major cause of concern is Bengaluru’s star raider Pawan Sehrawat. The Playoffs are set to take the stage on February 21st & February 23rd, and the grand finale will take centre stage on February 25th.
Pardeep picks a hand touch on Sombir and Pune is down to one player. U.P. Yoddha 30-20 Puneri Paltan
Aslam Inamdar fights with Shubham before putting the defender to the mid-line. U.P. Yoddha 25-19 Puneri Paltan
Inamdar takes a bonus point. U.P. Yoddha 25-17 Puneri Paltan
It is a 5 point super raid. Puneri Paltan 12-17 U.P. Yoddha
Shubham Shelke has been given the bonus point. Puneri Paltan 10-10 U.P. Yoddha
Surender Gill with a brilliant back-kick on Nitin Tomar. Puneri Paltan 9-6 U.P. Yoddha
Mohit Goyat ducks the left corner's ankle hold. Yoddha is in trouble now. Puneri Paltan 9-1 U.P. Yoddha
Mohit Goyat at his best as he strikes! Puneri Paltan 4-0 U.P. Yoddha
Powerful ankle hold from the right-in defender. Puneri Paltan 2-0 U.P. Yoddha
U.P. Yoddha won the toss and opted for court. Puneri Paltan will be raiding first.
The playoffs are here and the first Eliminator is about to start between the U.P. Yoddha against the Puneri Paltan at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.