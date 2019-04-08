Pro Kabaddi 2019 Auction Live Streaming: What time is Pro Kabaddi Auction? When is Kabaddi Auction?

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction Live Streaming: The seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will get underway in July this year – switching to its usual time in the calendar after being pushed down due to the Asian Games last year. Before the action on the mat, the team owners, coaches and people behind the scenes will come together to pick a suitable squad.

Pro Kabaddi Auction: Follow the auction live

Advertising

The auction will be held on April 8 and 9 in Mumbai with teams looking to add to the already retained players or in case of Puneri Paltan, a completely fresh roster. A total of 29 players have already been retained by 11 of 12 franchises and they will look to finalise a squad of between 18 to 25 players.

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auctions take place?

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 (PKL) Auctions will take place on Monday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 9, 2019. The first day of auction will witness the big buys and higher intensity.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auctions happen?

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auctions will be take place in Mumbai. The auctions are taking place in Mumbai for a second year running.

What time does Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auctions begin?

Advertising

Live TV coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auctions begins at 4:30 PM IST. The auction, however, gets underway in the morning.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auctions?

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auctions will be broadcast on the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Sta Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Kannada.

How do I watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auctions Live Streaming Online?

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auctions live streaming online will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.