Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Season 8: Schedule, Fixtures, Teams, Details

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Venue Details: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 season is set to commence from December 22, in Bengaluru. Unfortunately, this season will be held behind closed doors because of the increasing COVID-19 cases in India.

There will be 12 teams — UP Yoddha, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan, Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi, and Jaipur Pink Panthers — locking horns in the eighth season.

This is for the very first time that fans will witness triple headers on the first four days and there will be seven triple headers in total.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches be held?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches will be held at The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

When will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches start?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches will start from December 22.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches be played?

On triple header days, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 season matches will start at 7:30 PM IST, followed by 8:30 PM IST and 9:30 PM IST. On other days, the two matches will be held at 7:30 PM IST and 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches be broadcasted?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches be live-streamed?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 matches will be live-streamed via Disney+Hotstar.

FIXTURES LIST

Wednesday, December 22

Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs. U Mumba, 7:30 pm

Match 2: Telugu Titans vs. Tamil Thalaivas, 8:30 pm

Match 3: Bengal Warriors vs. UP Yoddha, 9:30 pm

Thursday, December 23

Match 4: Gujarat Giants vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers, 7:30 pm

Match 5: Dabang Delhi KC vs. Puneri Paltan, 8:30 pm

Match 6: Haryana Steelers vs. Patna Pirates, 9:30 pm

Friday, December 24

Match 7: U Mumba vs. Dabang Delhi KC, 7:30 pm

Match 8: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengaluru Bulls, 8:30 pm

Match 9: Bengal Warriors vs. Gujarat Giants, 9:30 pm

Saturday, December 25

Match 10: Patna Pirates vs. UP Yoddha, 7:30 pm

Match 11: Puneri Paltan vs. Telugu Titans, 8:30 pm

Match 12: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Haryana Steelers, 9:30 pm

Sunday, December 26

Match 13: Gujarat Giants vs. Dabang Delhi KC, 7:30 pm

Match 14: Bengaluru Bulls vs. Bengal Warriors, 8:30 pm

Monday, December 27

Match 15: Tamil Thalaivas vs. U Mumba, 7:30 pm

Match 16: UP Yoddha vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers, 8:30 pm

Tuesday, December 28

Match 17: Puneri Paltan vs. Patna Pirates, 7:30 pm

Match 18: Telugu Titans vs. Haryana Steelers, 8:30 pm

Wednesday, December 29

Match 19: Dabang Delhi KC vs. Bengal Warriors, 7:30 pm

Match 20: UP Yoddha vs. Gujarat Giants, 8:30 pm

Thursday, December 30

Match 21: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. U Mumba, 7:30 pm

Match 22: Haryana Steelers vs. Bengaluru Bulls, 8:30 pm

Friday, December 31

Match 23: Tamil Thalaivas vs. Puneri Paltan, 7:30 pm

Match 24: Patna Pirates vs. Bengal Warriors, 8:30 pm