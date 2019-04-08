Pro Kabaddi 2019 Auction LIVE Updates: 441 players up for grabs in two-day auction
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction Players List, Teams LIVE Updates: 12 franchises in Pro Kabaddi League will be part of the two-day auction.
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction LIVE Updates: Rahul Chaudhari, Rishank Devadiga, Siddharth Desai, Parvesh Bhainswal, Abozar Mohajermighani, Nitin Tomar and Monu Goyat are some of the biggest names to keep an eye out for during the Pro Kabaddi League Auction this time around. Goyat went for Rs 1.51 crore in the last auction to emerge as the most expensive buy in a non-cricket auction. But after scoring just 160 points from 20 matches, he is back in the pool having not been retained by Haryana Steelers.
In total, 29 players have been retained by the franchises with Puneri Paltan opting to start afresh. A total of 441 players from 14 countries, including India, will be in the auction. The base price for Category A players is set at Rs 30 lakhs and it keeps reducing to Rs 20 lakhs (Category B), Rs 10 lakhs (Category C), Rs 6 lakhs (Category D) and Rs 7.26 lakhs for New Young Players.
Live Blog
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction Live Updates:
Abhishek Bachchan in the press conference
Abhishek Bachchan on emergence on youngsters: "If you look at any league, the emphasis is on young talent. They are the future. Even in the IPL, before it came about you only heard 11 or 15 Indian players. Today you hear more names."
"Thats what is happening in kabaddi. With each season, you hear more and more names. That's because the youth is given a change. Sport has become a viable living option. They get the opportunity to perform on a world platform, play and coach with the best. It's very important for the growth of sport. Last season, the kids made a big impact and the same should happen this season."
Anupam Goswami in the press conference
Anupam Goswami says, "The competitive quality in PKL has increased from season 5 to 6. There was a 15% increase in points scored from 7608 points to 8769 points. The number of tackles also went up by 21%."
On New Young Programme (NYP): "It has worked well because it has given us a new generation (of players). We are still going with NYP programme. The teams are also doing their scouting and conducting programmes. It (NYP) could be one of the strongest elements of the league"
Pre-auction press conference
Jaipur Pink Panthers owner Abhishek Bachchan is joined by Pro Kabaddi League Commissioner Anupam Goswami for the pre-auction press conference. Bachchan justifying the growth of kabaddi since the first season and how the sport is wonderful in its unpredictability
Scenes at the auction
Kabaddi Auction Live
Hello and Good morning! Welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League auction for the seventh season. The action on the mat gets underway in July and will once again last three months. But before that, how will teams shape up? We will get a good picture over the course of two days.
