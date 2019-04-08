Pro Kabaddi 2019 Auction LIVE Updates: 441 players up for grabs in two-day auction

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction LIVE Updates: Rahul Chaudhari, Rishank Devadiga, Siddharth Desai, Parvesh Bhainswal, Abozar Mohajermighani, Nitin Tomar and Monu Goyat are some of the biggest names to keep an eye out for during the Pro Kabaddi League Auction this time around. Goyat went for Rs 1.51 crore in the last auction to emerge as the most expensive buy in a non-cricket auction. But after scoring just 160 points from 20 matches, he is back in the pool having not been retained by Haryana Steelers.

In total, 29 players have been retained by the franchises with Puneri Paltan opting to start afresh. A total of 441 players from 14 countries, including India, will be in the auction. The base price for Category A players is set at Rs 30 lakhs and it keeps reducing to Rs 20 lakhs (Category B), Rs 10 lakhs (Category C), Rs 6 lakhs (Category D) and Rs 7.26 lakhs for New Young Players.