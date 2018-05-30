Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live Streaming Online: PKL 2018 Player Auctions Timing, TV Channel, Teams, Players List

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live Streaming Details Here. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain) Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live Streaming Details Here. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain)

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live Streaming: Pro Kabaddi League 2018 is set to host its first big event in the mark the beginning of the season six of the league in India. Pro Kabaddi will host its player auctions on May 30 and 31 in Mumbai which will mark the start of a new season. The auctions will see 422 players go under the hammer on Wednesday and a total of 12 franchises will look to grab the services of these players and they have a total purse of Rs 4 crore. A team in Pro Kabaddi League can have 18 to 25 players which should also include three players from FKH and two to four international players.

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions take place?

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 (PKL) Auctions will take place on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. This is the first day of the two-day auction.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions happen?

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions will be take place in Mumbai. Last year, the PKL Player Auction took place in New Delhi.

What time does Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions begin?

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions begins at 6:30 PM IST. The broadcast channel will begin the coverage at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions?

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. Star Sports First will also broadcast it.

How do I watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live Streaming Online?

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions live streaming online will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd