Pro Kabaddi League: Will try new tactics this season, says Pawan Sehrawat on being the opponents’ target

Pro Kabaddi League’s season six leading point scorer Pawan Sehrawat is back with the champions Bengaluru Bulls for the upcoming edition and has planned new ways to deal with the defenders. The Most Valuable Player award winner knows that after an exceptional season, he would be the target of the opponents but the man known for ‘Running Hand Touch’ has it all figured out.

Speaking ahead of season seven, Pawan shared with the IndianExpress the love and support he gets from the fans of Bengaluru. “Feels good to be back in Bangalore, to be playing for the champions and getting their support. When I was playing in Pune, I could not get the support required to win the match. When we get the love from Bangalore fans this time, the team will definitely win.”

“There is definitely more pressure on us this time. We got the title last year, we will be playing like champions this year and defending our title. That doesn’t mean there won’t be any pressure. Even the teams playing against us will have this in mind that they are playing the champions,” he said.

Pawan was crucial for Bangalore last season, fetching the side 22 points in the final. The 23-year old took the pressure off the captain Rohit Kumar by scoring 282 points in 24 games. “I was the target of other teams last year as well. I was and would be their focus this year too. But having said that, I will try new things in the matches this year to ward off the opponents.”

Pawan finished the last year’s campaign with 13 Super Raids, only behind Patna Pirates skipper Pardeep Narwal, who claimed an impressive 15 Super Raids.

Pawan knows that there are expectations from him to perform but doesn’t let them turn into pressure. “There are expectations from me. If I don’t have even this much, there won’t be any motivation to win.”

The raider was essential in getting Bangalore their maiden title and he feels the side can do it again this year. “If any other team can do it, so can Bangalore. We will leave no stone unturned to make Bangalore the champions again.”