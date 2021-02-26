Pro Kabaddi League’s media rights for next five editions put up for auction

Pro Kabaddi League co-owners Mashal Sports issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the auction of the media rights for the next five editions of the league on Thursday.

The shortlisted, eligible bidders can subsequently place bids for one or more of the media rights packages, through an e-auction process.

Package A: Global Television Rights; Rest of the World Digital Rights; Sponsorship Rights – On-air and On-ground (including Title Sponsorship); Audio Rights; Film Rights; Fixed Media Rights; Clip Rights; Footage Rights and Public Exhibition Rights. Package A rights holder will also have the obligation to produce the world feed.

Package B: India Digital Rights; Mobile Activation Rights; Inflight/On-Board Rights and Virtual Reality Rights.

Package C: Gaming Rights which includes rights to operate a fantasy league; create, produce or offer mobile, computer or console games, e-sport and other kabaddi games.

Package D: Consolidated Rights Package i.e. all media rights offered under Packages A, B and C.

“Pro Kabaddi League has led the renaissance of India’s indigenous sport of kabaddi by creating a world-class sporting spectacle. We are confident that the upcoming PKL media rights auction will enable the league to grow to a new level, for a renewed and stronger engagement with sports fans and consumers, and further grow the sport of kabaddi,” said League Commissioner of Pro Kabaddi League Anupam Goswami.

The eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League was scheduled to be held in July last year, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.