In numbers: Pro Kabaddi League Auction season VII

Siddharth Desai became the second most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi history with Telugu Titans snapping his services for Rs 1.45 crore during the two-day Auction. His final figure fell short of Monu Goyat’s Rs 1.51 crore from last year but emerged as the highest in this edition. Behind him was Nitin Tomar who was retained by Puneri Paltan for Rs 1.20 crore by way of their FBM (Final Bid Match) card.

In Domestic Category B, Manjeet moved to Puneri Paltan for Rs 63 lakhs and K Prapanjan to Bengal Warriors for Rs 55.5 lakhs.

In total, Rs 50.91 crores were spent by the 12 franchises – with a purse of Rs 4.4 crore – on 200 players. A breakdown of the PKL Auction – in numbers: