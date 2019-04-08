Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 Live Updates: Who went where?

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 Live: With 29 players retained by the respective franchises, the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 auction takes place on April 8th and 9th in Mumbai as the 12 sides look to complete their squads. Teams are allowed to keep a minimum of 18 players in their squad and a maximum of 25.

Teams that have already exercised the ‘Elite Retained Players’ option and retained the maximum permitted four elite players will have two ‘Final Bid Matches’ at their disposal. The Final Bid Match option will allow franchises to match the highest bid received for a non-retained player who played for their franchise in the previous season. Each team is required to have a minimum of two foreign players and a maximum of four in their roster.

PKL 2019 Auction Players Sold with price:

Abozar Mighani – Retained by Telugu Titans for Rs 75 lakhs

Jang Kun Lee – sold to Patna Pirates for Rs 40 lakhs

Mohsen – sold to UP Yodha for Rs 21 lakhs

Hadi Oshtorak – sold to Patna Pirates for Rs 16 lakhs