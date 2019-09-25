Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Live Score: Bengal Warriors dominate

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: Telugu Titans go up against Bengal Warriors in the first match followed by the clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. Currently, Bengal Warriors are in second place on the points table with 11 wins from 18 games whereas Telugu Titans are struggling at the 11th place with just four wins from 16 games. A win in this game will help Bengal Warriors go past Dabang Delhi.
Bengal Warriors have faced Telugu Titans 15 times in PKL history and won eight of these games. Telugu Titans won three games whereas four ended in a tie. Also, Bengal Warriors on the winning streak with five wins on the trot.
Match 106 | 25 Sep
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Half-time
Bengal Warriors lead by 19-13 at half-time. A win will take them to the top of the points table.
ALL OUT!
Maninder goes all out on the Telugu Titans. Bengal Warriors take a massive lead. They are leading by 16-10 now.
Successful challenge
Mohammad Nabibakhsh delivers in the do-or-die raid for Bengal Warriors. The review is successful as it was clear that Nabibakshsh's jersey was pulled. The scores are 8-8 now.
Telugu Titans lead
Farhad Milaghardan with a fast kick on Baldev Singh, who loses balance and falls on the court. Telugu Titans are leading now, 8-7 is the score now.
Even stevens
Hello and welcome to Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors live updates. It has been an evenly contested match so far. The score is 5-5.