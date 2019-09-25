Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Live Score: Bengal Warriors dominate

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming Online: Telugu Titans go up against Bengal Warriors in the first match followed by the clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. Currently, Bengal Warriors are in second place on the points table with 11 wins from 18 games whereas Telugu Titans are struggling at the 11th place with just four wins from 16 games. A win in this game will help Bengal Warriors go past Dabang Delhi.

Bengal Warriors have faced Telugu Titans 15 times in PKL history and won eight of these games. Telugu Titans won three games whereas four ended in a tie. Also, Bengal Warriors on the winning streak with five wins on the trot.