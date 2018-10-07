Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Tamil Thalaivas Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Time Table

Tamil Thalaivas Team Players List, Squad, Schedule: Tamil Thalaivas will be led by captain Ajay Thakur.

Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: The Tamil Thalaivas made their debut in Pro Kabaddi League last season and failed to book a playoff spot. The side picked Ajay Thakur as their priority pick and appointed the raider as the captain of the team. But due to inexperience in the squad, they finished in the last position in Zone B. This season, the former U Mumba caoch, E Bhaskaran is going to replace K Bhaskaran as the head coach, and the side has picked up a more competitive squad than the previous one, with All-Rounder Manjeet Chillar, Raiders Jasvir Singh and Sukesh Hegde and defender Sunil joining the team.

Tamil Thalaivas Full Schedule:

Chennai Leg

October 7, Sunday

Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

October 8, Monday

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yodha

October 9, Tuesday

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

October 10, Wednesday

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

October 11, Thursday

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors

Sonipat Leg

October 17, Wednesday

Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

Pune Leg

October 23 Tuesday

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

October 26 Friday

Match 2: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas

UP leg

November 2 Friday

Match 1: UP Yodhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

Mumbai Leg

November 14 Wednesday

Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

November 15 Thursday

Match 2: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas

November 20 Tuesday

Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

November 21 Wednesday

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

Bangalore Leg

November 24 Saturday

Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

Delhi Leg

November 30 Friday

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

December 6 Thursday

Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas

December 9 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)

Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Leg*

December 14 Friday

Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

December 15 Saturday

Match 1: UP Yodhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

Kolkata Leg

December 23 Sunday

Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

(Note: Match 1 will begin at 8:00 PM IST and Match 2 will begin at 9:00 PM IST)

Tamil Thalaivas Squad

Squad strength: 17

Defenders: Amit Hooda, C. Arun, J. Darshan, Jae Min Lee, Sunil, D. Gopu

Raiders: Ajay Thakur, Jasvir Singh, Anand, Sukesh Hegde, C. P. O. Surjeet Singh, M. S. Athul, Anil Kumar

All-rounders: V. Vimal Raj, Manjeet Chhillar, Chan Sik Park, D. Pradap

