Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Schedule, Fixtures, Venues, Timings and Dates

Pro Kabaddi League teams Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will clash in the opening game of the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, which begins in Chennai on October 5. The fixtures were announced by PKL organisers Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd. In the second match, Anup Kumar, the ‘Captain Cool’ of U Mumba for the last 5 seasons, who has moved to Jaipur Pink Panthers this season, will lock horns with his former team on October 5. PKL’s highest paid player, Monu Goyat will begin his raid for glory as Haryana Steelers takes on Puneri Paltans in the fifth match of the season on October 7.

Chennai Leg

October 5, Friday

Match 1: Chennai vs Hyderabad

Match 2: Mumbai vs Jaipur

October 6, Saturday

Match 1: Pune vs Mumbai

Match 2: Chennai vs Patna

October 7, Sunday

Match 1: Pune vs Haryana

Match 2: Chennai vs UP

October 8, Monday

Rest day

October 9, Tuesday

Match 1: Delhi vs Gujarat

Match 2: Chennai vs Hyderabad

October 10, Wednesday

Match 1: Jaipur vs Delhi

Match 2: Chennai vs Bangalore

October 11, Thursday

Match 1: Chennai vs Kolkata

Sonipat Leg

October 12, Friday

Match 1: Haryana vs Gujarat

Match 2: Patna vs UP

October 13, Saturday

Match 1: Punjab vs Delhi

Match 2: Haryana vs Mumbai

October 14 Sunday

Match 1: Hyderabad vs UP

Match 2: Haryana vs Punjab

October 15, Monday

Rest Day

October 16 Tuesday

Match 1: Kolkata vs Hyderabad

Match 2: Haryana vs Jaipur

October 17 Wednesday

Match 1: Bangalore vs Chennai

Match 2: Haryana vs Mumbai

October 18 Thursday

Match 1: Haryana vs Delhi

Match 2: Pune vs Gujarat

Pune Leg

October 19 Friday

Match 1: Patna vs Hyderabad

Match 2: Pune vs Jaipur

October 20 Saturday

Match 1: UP vs Kolkata

Match 2: Pune vs Mumbai

October 21 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)

Match 1: Delhi vs Kolkata

Match 2: Pune vs Bangalore

October 22 Monday

Rest Day

October 23 Tuesday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Hyderabad

Match 2: Pune vs Chennai

October 24 Wednesday

Match 1: Bangalore vs Haryana

Match 2: Pune vs UP

October 25 Thursday

Rest Day

Patna

October 26 Friday

Match 1: Patna vs Jaipur

Match 2: Gujarat vs Chennai

October 27 Saturday

Match 1: Jaipur vs Kolkata

Match 2: Patna Mumbai

October 28 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)

Match 1: Delhi vs UP

Match 2: Patna vs Haryana

October 29 Monday

Rest Day

October 30 Tuesday

Match 1: Pune vs Gujarat

Match 2: Patna vs Hyderabad

October 31 Wednesday

Match 1: Delhi vs Pune

Match 2: Patna vs Bangalore

November 1 Thursday

Match 1: Patna vs Kolkata

UP leg

November 2 Friday

Match 1: UP vs Chennai

Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat

November 3 Saturday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Pune

Match 2: UP vs Bangalore

November 4 Sunday

Match 1: Delhi vs Gujarat

Match 2: UP vs Kolkata

November 5 Monday

Rest Day

November 6 Tuesday

Match 1: Jaipur vs Haryana

Match 2: UP vs Hyderabad

November 7 Wednesday

Match 1: UP vs Patna

November 8 Thursday

Match 1: Haryana vs Delhi

Match 2: UP vs Bangalore

Mumbai Leg

November 9 Friday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Jaipur

Match 2: Kolkata vs Hyderabad

November 10 Saturday

Match 1: Patna vs Kolkata

Match 2: Mumbai vs Gujarat

November 11 Sunday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Haryana

November 12 Monday

Rest Day

November 13 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)

Match 1: Pune vs Hyderabad

Match 2: Mumbai vs UP

November 14 Wednesday

Match 1: Chennai vs Haryana

Match 2: Mumbai vs Bangalore

November 15 Thursday

Match 1: Patna vs Delhi

Match 2: Mumbai vs Chennai

Ahmedabad Leg

November 16 Friday

Match 1: Gujarat vs Kolkata

Match 2: Jaipur vs UP

November 17 Saturday

Match 1: Pune vs Kolkata

Match 2: Gujarat vs Bangalore

November 18 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)

Match 1: Jaipur vs Bangalore

Match 2: Gujarat vs UP

November 19 Monday

Rest Day

November 20 Tuesday

Match 1: Chennai vs Hyderabad

Match 2: Gujarat vs Delhi

November 21 Wednesday

Match 1: Patna vs Chennai

Match 2: Gujarat vs Mumbai

November 22 Thursday

Match 1: Gujarat vs Haryana

Bangalore Leg

November 23 Friday

Match 1: Bangalore vs Kolkata

Match 2: Jaipur vs Pune

November 24 Saturday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Delhi

Match 2: Bangalore vs Chennai

November 25 Sunday

Match 1: Bangalore vs Patna

November 26 Monday

Rest Day

November 27 Tuesday

Match 1: Delhi vs Haryana

Match 2: Bangalore vs Hyderabad

November 28 Wednesday

Match 1: Haryana vs Pune

Match 2: Bangalore vs UP

November 29 Thursday

Match 1: Pune vs Gujarat

Match 2: Bangalore vs Kolkata

Delhi Leg

November 30 Friday

Match 1: Delhi vs Jaipur

Match 2: Chennai vs Patna

December 1 Saturday

Match 1: Delhi vs Mumbai

December 2 Sunday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Gujarat

Match 2: Mumbai vs Pune

December 3 Monday

Rest Day

December 4 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)

Match 1: Patna vs Gujarat

Match 2: Delhi vs Hyderabad

December 5 Wednesday

Match 1: Haryana vs Kolkata

Match 2: Delhi vs Bangalore

December 6 Thursday

Match 1: UP vs Haryana

Match 2: Delhi vs Chennai

Hyderabad Leg

December 7 Friday

Match 1: Hyderabad vs Gujarat

Match 2: Patna vs Pune

December 8 Saturday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Kolkata

Match 2: Hyderabad vs Jaipur

December 9 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)

Match 1: Chennai vs Jaipur

Match 2: Hyderabad vs Haryana

December 10 Monday

Rest Day

December 11 Tuesday

Match 1: Delhi vs Mumbai

Match 2: Hyderabad vs UP

December 12 Wednesday

Match 1: Haryana vs Gujarat

Match 2: Hyderabad vs Bangalore

December 13 Thursday

Match 1: Hyderabad vs Patna

Jaipur Leg*

December 14 Friday

Match 1: Jaipur vs Pune

Match 2: Kolkata vs Chennai

December 15 Saturday

Match 1: UP vs Chennai

Match 2: Jaipur vs Mumbai

December 16 Sunday

Match 1: Patna vs UP

Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat

December 17 Monday

Rest Day

December 18 Tuesday

Match 1: Bangalore vs Hyderabad

Match 2: Jaipur vs Haryana

December 19 Wednesday

Match 1: Patna vs Bangalore

Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat

December 20 Thursday

Match 1: Jaipur vs Delhi

Kolkata Leg

December 21 Friday

Match 1: Wildcard Match

December 22 Saturday

Match 1: Wildcard Match

Match 2: Kolkata vs Patna

December 23 Sunday

Match 1: Wildcard Match

Match 2: Kolkata vs Chennai

December 24 Monday

Rest Day

December 25 Tuesday

Match 1: Wildcard Match

Match 2: Kolkata vs Hyderabad

December 26 Wednesday

Match 1: Wildcard Match

Match 2: Kolkata vs Bangalore

December 27 Thursday

Match 1: Wildcard Match

Match 2: Kolkata vs UP

December 28 Friday

Rest Day

December 29 Saturday

Rest Day

Play-offs

December 30 Sunday

Match 1: TBD vs TBD, Kochi

Match 2: TBD vs TBD, Kochi

December 31 Monday

Match 1:

Match 2:

January 1 Tuesday

Rest Day

January 2 Wednesday

Rest Day

January 3 Thursday

TBD vs TBD, Mumbai

January 4 Friday

Rest Day

January 5 Thursday

TBD vs TBD, Mumbai

