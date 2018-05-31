Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Highlights: Prashanth Kumar Rai costliest bid on day 2

PKL Auction Day 1 Recap

Monu Goyat became the costliest pick on the first day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 auctions on Wednesday. This was after Haryana Steelers secured his services for an astronomical amount of Rs 1.51 crore. However, Goyat was not the only one to make headlines on the first day of the auctions held in Mumbai, as a total of six players bagged more than a crore. Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga and Deepak Niwas Hooda also crossed the Rs 1 crore-mark. Tomar and Hooda, both fetched Rs 1.15 crore as Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers secured their services respectively. Devadiga also entered the crorepati club after being sold to UP Yoddha for Rs 1.11 crore. Rahul Chaudhari too attracted a lot of bids before finally being sold to Telugu Titans who retained him for Rs 1.29 crore.