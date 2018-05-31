Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Highlights: Prashanth Kumar Rai costliest bid on day 2

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions: Prashanth Kumar Rai was the most expensive player at Rs 79 Lakh was the costliest bid today. While Kumar fetched a good amount of money but he didn’t equal the records that were made on day 1 of the auctions. Six players broke the 1 Cr barrier while Monu Goyat was sold for a huge amount of Rs 1.51 Cr. Behind him was Pawan Kumar who was sold to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 52.8 and was followed by Abhishek Singh who went to U Mumba for Rs 42.8 lakh. A surprise came when Ravi Dalal who has the most number of raid points in PKL history with 173 in the tally went unsold. There were some more players who went unsold. P Varadarajulu, Virender, Abhishek Nagar, Rohit, Rohit Kumar Prajapat, Gulveer Singh, B Tomar, Karthiyen, Gurvinder Singh, Vineet SharmaSandeep Tomar, Avtar Singh, Anuj Tomar, Vinoth Kumar, Vinoth Paulyas Bhavani Rajput were some names that made this list. The PKL 2018 begins on October 19.
Live Blog
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions Live Updates:
That's all from the auctions on day 2 and with this we wrap up the proceedings. Prashanth Kumar Rai was the most expensive player at Rs 79 Lakh was the costliest bid today. Join us for the live coverage of PKL 2018 from October 19
Raju Lal Choudhary is sold to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8.8 Lakh while Ravinder Pahal sold to Dabang Delhi for Rs 20 Lakh and he is joined by Siddharth who has been picked for 12 lakh. Abhinandan Chandel sold to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 8 Lakh, Mahender Reddy sold to Telugu Titans for Rs 8 Lakh, Bhanu Pratap Tomar goes to UP Yoddha for Rs 8 Lakh, Dharmender (Raider: Category D) sold to Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 5 Lakh, Rohit goes to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 Lakh, Jasmer Singh to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 12 Lakh
We are in the last round of the auctions. Amit is the first one to be sold to UP Yoddha for Rs 8 Lakh. Amit Sharma goes to Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 8 Lakh. D Gopu is sold to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 8 Lakh. Rakesh Singh Kumar is picked by Telugu Titans for Rs 12 Lakh. Shiva Ramakrishna is sold to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 8 Lakh. Rohit Baliyan goes to U Mumba for Rs 12 Lakh while K Jayasselan fetches Rs 12 Lakh and will play for Tamil Thalaivas.
The bidding for Category D has come to an end and the last pick was Yashwant Bishnoi who was Sold to Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 5 Lakh. The teams would now nominat three players from the UNSOLD category
The frnachise sides are banking upon young guns
After a few players ent unsold we now have the bidding started. Brijendra Singh Chaudhary Sold to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 5.6 Lakh while Pateek went to Haryana Steelers for Rs 5 Lakh. Bajrang is sold to Puneri Paltan for Rs 5 Lakh
And we begin with the auctions again after the break. Category D will now go under the hammer and the remaining NYP will be auctioned again now
Ravi Dalal has the most number of raid points in PKL history with 173 in the tally. But WAIT he is going UNSOLD in this auction
Abhishek Singh SOLD to U Mumba for Rs 42.8 Lakh
Siddharth Desai bags a heavy amount of Rs 36.4 Lakh and he has been sold to U Mumba. The franchises have come with a certain plan in their minds. we saw this yesterday and we are seeing it now
There are more additions to the UNSOLD category.
P Varadarajulu, Virender, Abhishek Nagar, Rohit, Rohit Kumar Prajapat, Gulveer Singh, B Tomar, Karthiyen, Gurvinder Singh, Vineet SharmaSandeep Tomar, Avtar Singh, Anuj Tomar, Vinoth Kumar, Vinoth Paulyas Bhavani Rajput
Pawan Kumar has been sold to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 52.8 Lakh and he becomes the costliest player in the Category C.
Rohit Kumar Choudhary is SOLD to UP Yoddha for Rs 8 Lakh. Shubham Palkar picked by Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 8 Lakh while Parvesh goes to Puneri Paltan for the same prize.
Babu M, Rajeev Kumar, Aravind Raja, Rajesh Manokaran, Amit Sharma, Pardeep, Ravinder, Dharmendra Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Nitin Mavi, Sandeep Hooda, Sunil Jaipal, Sumit, Sachin and Nitin Madane go UNSOLD
We are back with live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2018 and Jaipur Pink Panthers have picked up Bajirao Hodage straight away
Sachin Kumar sold to UP Yoddha for Rs 19.2 lakh and that marks the end of Group C. It is time for a Lunch break at the auction. We will return shortly for the remaining sessions on the 2nd day of the auctions.
Gujarat Fortunegiants look to become the first franchise to finish their squad of 18 players as they quickly buy two defenders in Ruturaj Koravi and Sachin Vittala for Rs 20 lakh. They now have 16 players in their squad. Two more to go.
Defender Adinath Gavali heads to U Mumba for Rs 8 lakh. Vikas Kale goes to Patna Pirates as he is bought for Rs 27.4 lakhs. He becomes the most expensive player to be sold from Group C now.
Mahendra Singh Dhaka, right-cover defender, bought by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 lakh. Jaipur Pink Panthers spend whopping Rs 14.6 lakh to get the right-cover defender Bajirao Hodage. As expected, many franchises are spending it big on defenders now.
Bengal Warriors buy Tamil Nadu defender Vijin Thangadurai for Rs 8.4 lakh.
A bidding war ensued for left-cover defender Vinod Kumar, but finally Puneri Paltan went on to get the services of the player as they splurge Rs 20.2 lakh on the player. Kumar becomes the costliest player in the Category so far.
As teams try to complete their full squad of 18 members, the heat is on with the fight to complete the squad first.
Karnataka defender K. Jawahar Vivek bought by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 8 lakh. Anil Kumar, left-corner defender, sold to Dabang Delhi for Rs 8 lakh. Bengaluru Bulls also go for Sandeep for Rs 8 lakh, while Telugu Titans buy C Manoj Kumar for Rs 8 lakh.
Now All round players from Category C are done and it is time for the defenders. Many franchises have a few gaps to fill in the defence, and they might be looking to get some less expensive players here.
Bengal Warriors spend Rs 8 lakh to rope in Bhupender Singh. UP Yoddha signs local boy Narender for the same amount while All-rounder Mahesh Maruti goes to Bengaluru Bulls for the base price of Rs 8 lakh.
Delhi Dabangg has started the Category C with another big buy as they get Rajesh Narwal for Rs 16 crore. The squad for Delhi is starting to look really strong and it seems they mean business. Meanwhile, All-rounder Vittal Meti goes to Bengal Warriors for Rs 8 lakh. The remaining 22 players in the catgory go unsold!
Category C players will undergo the hammer next, starting from Rajesh Narwal. The base price of the players who will be auctioned now is Rs 8 lakh. Who will earn the big bucks among the players?
Patna Pirates rope in another raider as Tushar Patil joins in for Rs 20 lakh. Puneri Paltan go for Deepak Kumar Dahiya and they get his services for Rs 12 lakh. This marks the end of Group B. Next up we will enter the auctions for Group C.
Kerala's Shabeer Bappu heads to Dabang Delhi for Rs 15.5 lakh. Gujarat Fortunegiants strengthens its attack, signs raider Ajay Kumar for Rs 25 lakh.Jaipur Pink Panthers retain raider K Selvamani for Rs 12 lakh using FBM card while Tamil Nadu raider R. Sriram heads to U Mumba for Rs 12 lakh.
Surjeet Singh joins Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 12 lakh. Dabang Delhi acquire Chandran Ranjit for Rs 61.25 lakh and defender Vishal Mane for Rs 45 lakh. They also get Viraj Vishnu, left-cover defender from Maharashtra, for Rs 25 lakh. Ravi Kumar, right-cover defender from UP, retained by Puneri Paltan using Final Bid Match for Rs 16 lakh. Dharmaraj Cheralathan, right and left-cover defender, Telangana, sold to U Mumba for Rs 46 lakh.
Darshan Kadian, raider from Haryana, sold to U Mumba for Rs 12 lakh. Surender Singh, another Haryana raider, sold to Patna Pirates for Rs 12.25 lakh. Karnataka raider Prashant Kumar Rai is sold to UP Yoddha for Rs 79 lakh. He is the biggest purchase of the day.
MP raider Mahesh Goud sold to Bengal Warriors for Rs 12 lakh. Haryana raider Vinod Kumar sold to U Mumba for Rs 22.25 lakh. Haryana raider Vikash Khandola retained by Haryana Steelers for Rs 47 lakh. Jasvir Singh, raider from Haryana, sold to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 12 lakh.
Sachin Shingade, Maharashtra left-cover defender, sold to Haryana Steelers for Rs 20 lakh. Rohit Rana, HP, left-corner defender sold to U Mumba for Rs 12 lakh. UP right-cover defender Ravi Kumar retained by Puneri Paltan for Rs 16 lakh.
Left-corner defender Sunil from Haryana sold to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 12 lakh. Rajaguru Subramanian — the right-corner defender from Tamil Nadu — sold to U Mumba for Rs 12 lakh. Baldev Singh — the right-corner defender from Himachal Pradesh — sold to Bengal Warriors for Rs 12 lakh.
