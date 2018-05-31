Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auctions: Monu Goyat becomes costliest buy on day 1, Rahul Chaudhari fetches 1.29 Cr

Players to go under hammer

There will be names of 422 players and there would be three categories. The first will be the regular players in which there will be a total of 277 players. The second category of players in the overseas players. This year, 58 overseas players have sent their name for the auctions. The remaining 87 players will be from the Future Kabaddi Heroes Programme (FKH), a nationwide talent scouting programme. A team in Pro Kabaddi League can have 18 to 25 players which should also include three players from FKH and two to four international players.