Pro Kabaddi 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch semifinals

Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Live Streaming: Here are the details of the semifinals of the eighth edition of Pro Kabaddi League including schedule, broadcast and live streaming.

By: Sports Desk |
February 22, 2022 4:38:47 pm
The winners of both the matches will face each other in the grand finale on Friday. (Twitter/Pro Kabaddi League)

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 8 semifinals Live Streaming, all you need to know: League-toppers Patna Pirates will lock horns with UP Yoddha while Dabang Delhi face Bengaluru Bulls in the semifinal matches of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 here on Wednesday.

Patna dominated the league stages through collective effort with an impressive performance in defence. But they will be facing a familiar foe in UP Yoddha’s Pardeep Narwal, who won three titles with the Patna team.

Season 7 runners-up Delhi will be hoping to make it two finals in a row but a tough challenge awaits them in the from the Bulls. The Bengaluru-based side have shown that they are way more than Pawan Sehrawat in the recent outings with the secondary raiders Bharat and Chandran Ranjit finding form.

The winners of both the matches will face each other in the grand finale on Friday.

When will the PKL semifinal matches be played?

The first semifinal between Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha will begin at 7.30 PM on February 25 (Friday) while the second semifinal between Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 8.30 PM on the same day.

Where will the PKL semifinal matches be played?

Both the PKL semifinal matches will be played at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel, Bengaluru

Where can the PKL semifinal matches be broadcast live?

Both the PKL semifinal matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can the PKL semifinal matches be live streamed?

Both the PKL semifinal matches can be livestreamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

