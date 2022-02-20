Pro Kabaddi 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch knockouts

scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Live Streaming: Here are the details of the knockouts of the eighth edition of Pro Kabaddi League including schedule, broadcast and live streaming details

By: Sports Desk |
February 20, 2022 8:27:27 pm
Prashanth Kumar Rai (Patna Pirates), Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha), Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls), Joginder Narwal (Dabang Delhi), Sunil Kumar (Gujarat Titans) and Nitin Tomar (Puneri Paltan)

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 8 knockout stage Live Streaming, all you need to know:  Following 132 matches in 60 consecutive match-days, the league stage of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 8 has drawn to a close.

The league now enters the playoffs stage of the tournament with top 6 six teams – Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi K.C, U.P Yoddha, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan – battling it out to lift the coveted PKL trophy.

PKL Season 8 witnessed one of the most competitive seasons ever to the extent that it took till the last matchday of the League stages to determine the top six teams that qualified for the Playoffs.

The Playoffs are set to take stage on February 21st & February 23rd, and the grand finale will take centre stage on February 25th.

Schedule:

Where can PKL knockouts be broadcast live?

Season 8 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League is broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can PKL knockouts be live streamed?

Season 8 of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League can be livestreamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

