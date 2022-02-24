Pro Kabaddi 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch the final

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 8 final Live Streaming, all you need to know: The two best teams in the league stage — Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi — will face each other in the summit clash of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 here on Friday.

The gruelling 136-match-long battle has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive seasons in PKL history. Patna showed their superiority in the semi-final against UP Yoddha with their defence completely nullifying the raiding duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill.

Ab hoga ᴀᴀʀ ʏᴀ ᴘᴀᴀʀ ⚔️@PatnaPirates and @DabangDelhiKC are all set to give it their all to take the #VIVOProKabaddi Season 8🏆 home! Watch the Final, 25th February, 8:30 PM onwards only on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar!#SuperhitPanga pic.twitter.com/lRLhnNo5lY — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 23, 2022

Similarly, Delhi, season 7 runners-up, relied on their experienced defence to stop Bengaluru Bulls and Pawan Sehrawat to secure another shot at winning the coveted title.

Interestingly, Patna have struggled in both the matches against Delhi in the league stage. They lost the first match thanks to an incredible performance from all-rounder Sandeep Narwal. The second match was a low-scoring affair which Delhi won thanks to Manjeet Chhillar’s High 5. These experienced stars will once again be the key for Delhi in the final.

When will the PKL final be played?

The PKL final will be played at 8.30 PM on February 25 (Friday)

Where will the PKL final be played?

The PKL final will be played at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel, Bengaluru

Where can the PKL final be broadcast live?

The PKL final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can the PKL final be live streamed?

The PKL final can be livestreamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.