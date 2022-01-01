Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live updates: U Mumba take on UP Yoddha in 1st match

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live updates

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live updates: It’s the first day of the new year and Pro Kabaddi League 2021 has a triple-header to start 2022. U Mumba and U.P. Yoddha will kick off the day’s proceedings at 7.30 PM and their battle will be followed by some Southern Derby action, as the Bengaluru Bulls will take on the Telugu Titans at 8.30 PM. League-leaders Dabang Delhi K.C. will feature in the main event, going head-to-head against the Tamil Thalaivas at 9.30 PM.

U Mumba delivered a statement performance in their previous outing against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, beating them 37-28 to record their second win of the season. U Mumba’s big guns were firing on all cylinders, and they will want them to repeat that on Saturday. Meanwhile, in their previous contest, U.P. Yoddha fought valiantly and secured a tie against the Gujarat Giants. U.P. Yoddha are slowly and steadily finding their rhythm, and once they hit top gear, they will be difficult to contain. U Mumba and U.P. Yoddha have met six times in vivo PKL. They have both won three games each.

The Bengaluru Bulls have been perfect since their opening night blemish against U Mumba and have recorded three straight wins. The Bulls are ascending rapidly and will be a tough assignment for any team they face this season. The Telugu Titans, however, are winless thus far but have lost only one of their three matches. The defence has been an issue, and if they can figure that out, they could become difficult to beat. The Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans have battled 17 times in vivo PKL. Bengaluru holds an 11-3 lead in their all-time head-to-head matches. The other three games have finished in a tie.

Dabang Delhi K.C. have emerged as the team to beat even this early in the season. They have won three, shared the spoils in one of their four matches, and played highly efficient kabaddi on both sides of the mat. Delhi will look to continue their unbeaten start this season and stay at the top of the points table. On Friday, the Tamil Thalaivas ended their winless start to the campaign with a win over the Puneri Paltan. They have lost just one game this season and will be thoroughly disappointed they haven’t won three. Dabang Delhi K.C. hold a perfect 4-0 record against the Tamil Thalaivas.

Scroll down for live updates: