Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live score, updates: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls in match 2

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live score & updates: Pro Kabaddi League’s oldest rivalry will commence as Arjun Deshwal and Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Fazel Atrachali and U Mumba at 7:30 PM IST. Surender Nada and the Haryana Steelers will have their work cut out when they take on Pawan Sehrawat and the Bengaluru Bulls in the second game at 8.30 PM IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers have been perfect since losing their season-opener against the Gujarat Giants, recording two straight wins while U Mumba have had mixed fortunes so far this season. They have won, lost and tied a game in their opening three matches. A win over the Pink Panthers on Thursday will see them climb to second on the points table, at least momentarily. Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba have faced off 17 times in vivo Pro Kabaddi League. U Mumba holds a 9-6 lead in their head-to-head matches, with two games finishing in a tie.

The Haryana Steelers snapped their two-game losing streak with a narrow 39-37 win over the Telugu Titans in their previous outing. Since losing to U Mumba on opening night, the Bengaluru Bulls have played like the team many expected them to be, recording back-to-back wins over the Tamil Thalaivas and defending champions Bengal Warriors. The Steelers and Bulls have battled four times in vivo PKL and have won two games each.

