Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live score, updates: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls in match 2

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live score & updates: Pro Kabaddi League’s oldest rivalry will commence as Arjun Deshwal and Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Fazel Atrachali and U Mumba at 7:30 PM IST. Surender Nada and the Haryana Steelers will have their work cut out when they take on Pawan Sehrawat and the Bengaluru Bulls in the second game at 8.30 PM IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers have been perfect since losing their season-opener against the Gujarat Giants, recording two straight wins while U Mumba have had mixed fortunes so far this season. They have won, lost and tied a game in their opening three matches. A win over the Pink Panthers on Thursday will see them climb to second on the points table, at least momentarily. Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba have faced off 17 times in vivo Pro Kabaddi League. U Mumba holds a 9-6 lead in their head-to-head matches, with two games finishing in a tie.
The Haryana Steelers snapped their two-game losing streak with a narrow 39-37 win over the Telugu Titans in their previous outing. Since losing to U Mumba on opening night, the Bengaluru Bulls have played like the team many expected them to be, recording back-to-back wins over the Tamil Thalaivas and defending champions Bengal Warriors. The Steelers and Bulls have battled four times in vivo PKL and have won two games each.
It will be Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
Thats it! All over! U Mumba 37-28 Jaipur Pink Panthers
It was a do-or-die raid for the Jaipur and Deshwal goes for it but the dash from the right corner is too much for him. He is stopped and that will time out. Jaipur Pink Panthers 21-32 U Mumba
The lead continues to swell for U Mumba and Deepak Hooda shows his strength and pulls off a double thigh hold! Now a TIME OUT!
Jaipur continue to trail and U Mumba seem more solid in their approach. Meanwhile, a couple of points for V Ajith Kumar. Not what the doctor ordered for Jaipur.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 12-21 U Mumba | Jaipur Pink Panthers are all over the place after a tight start allowed U Mumba have taken full advantage of it. Can there be a turnaround in the second half?
Glaring mistake by the cover defender as he tires an advance tackle. Abhishek Singh tries to turn around but fails to do so and somehow puts his hand over the mid-line.
Ajith Kumar is at it again and he does the job for his side with a double thigh hold from the right cover. That mean U Mumba have secured two touch points. U Mumba 7-5 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur with a do-or-die raid to begin with Arjun Deshwal and he gets a running hand touch on the right cover defender. Good start for the Panthers.
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Amit, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull.
U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Ashish Sangwan, Rahul Sethpal, Fazel Atrachali, Prince, Shivam/Rinku.
