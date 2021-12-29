Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live: Dabang Delhi take on Bengal Warriors in match 1

Pro Kabaddi League live score & updates:

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live score & updates: A repeat of the Season 7 final will kick off the double-header of the Pro Kabaddi League, as Naveen Kumar and Dabang Delhi K.C. take on Maninder Singh and the Bengal Warriors. In the second game, Pardeep Narwal and U.P. Yoddha will take on the daunting Gujarat Giants defence as both teams aim for their second win of the campaign. Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors will take place at 7:30 PM IST while U.P. Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

Dabang Delhi K.C. remain the only unbeaten team in vivo Pro Kabaddi season 8, winning two of their three fixtures. The Bengal Warriors, meanwhile, succumbed to their first defeat of the season against the Bengaluru Bulls in their last outing. Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors have faced off 15 times in vivo PKL. The Warriors hold a slender 7-6 lead in their head-to-head matches, with two games finishing in a tie.

U.P. Yoddha suffered their second loss in three games in their previous outing against the Gujarat Giants. On the other hand, the Giants took just three games to complete the result set after their last game finished in a tie. They have now lost, won and tied one game each this season. They will be eager to get another in the win column. The Giants have won three of their five matches against the U.P. Yoddha, who have emerged victorious only once. The teams shared the spoils on one occasion.

