Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live: Dabang Delhi take on Bengal Warriors in match 1

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live score & updates: A repeat of the Season 7 final will kick off the double-header of the Pro Kabaddi League, as Naveen Kumar and Dabang Delhi K.C. take on Maninder Singh and the Bengal Warriors. In the second game, Pardeep Narwal and U.P. Yoddha will take on the daunting Gujarat Giants defence as both teams aim for their second win of the campaign. Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors will take place at 7:30 PM IST while U.P. Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants will take place at 8:30 PM IST.
Dabang Delhi K.C. remain the only unbeaten team in vivo Pro Kabaddi season 8, winning two of their three fixtures. The Bengal Warriors, meanwhile, succumbed to their first defeat of the season against the Bengaluru Bulls in their last outing. Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors have faced off 15 times in vivo PKL. The Warriors hold a slender 7-6 lead in their head-to-head matches, with two games finishing in a tie.
U.P. Yoddha suffered their second loss in three games in their previous outing against the Gujarat Giants. On the other hand, the Giants took just three games to complete the result set after their last game finished in a tie. They have now lost, won and tied one game each this season. They will be eager to get another in the win column. The Giants have won three of their five matches against the U.P. Yoddha, who have emerged victorious only once. The teams shared the spoils on one occasion.
Maninder Singh is caught by Jeeva Kumar.
Naveen gets away from the ankle hold.
Manjeet Chhillar appears to dash Sukesh Hegde.
On the corner, Naveen picks a touchpoint.
ALL OUT! Bengal Warriors are all out yet again. What is happening here? The raider is given the bonus and a formidable dash from Jeeva Kumar sends him sliding out of the court.
Dabang Delhi have won the toss and chosen court. Bengal Warriors to raid first and it is Delhi who begins with the points as Hegde picks up the bonus. Thereafter, Nabibaksh goes for the raid and picks another bonus and that results in an ALL OUT! WHAT A START!
Dabang Delhi- Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal (c).
Substitutes: Krishan, Ajay Thakur, Neeraj Narwal, Mohammad Malak, Deepak.
Bengal Warriors - Maninder Singh (c), Darshan J, Vijin Thangadurai, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Sachin Vittala.
Substitutes: Rohit Banne, Akash Pikalmunde, Rohit, Ravindra Kumavat, Parveen Satpal.
Dabang Delhi began their campaign with a win over Puneri Paltan and then recorded wins against Gujarat Giants and will look to continue their streak.
Dabang Delhi - Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar/Krishan
Bengal Warriors - Maninder Singh, Darshan J, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen Satpal/ Vijin Thangadurai
Dabang Delhi KC will battle with the Bengal Warriors in Match 19 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru. Delhi are placed atop the Pro Kabaddi points table with 13 points from three matches. Stay tuned as we build up,