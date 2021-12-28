Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live: Puneri Paltan take on Patna Pirates in match 1

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live updates: Matchday seven of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 will have two blockbuster matches. Puneri Paltan will square off against Patna Pirates in match no. 17 of the ongoing tournament, while the Telugu Titans lock horns with Haryana Steelers in Tuesday’s second double header. Both the matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.
Puneri Paltan, who have won and lost a game each so far, take on the Patna Pirates in the opening match of the day at 07:30 PM IST. The Pune-based franchise are placed 10th in the PKL 2021-22 standings with six points to their name. Meanwhile, three-time champions Patna Pirates find themselves in eighth place and have just five points to their name.
The Telugu Titans will take on the Haryana Steelers in Match 18 of the PKL 2021-22 on Tuesday at 08:30 PM IST. The Titans are currently placed 11th in the points table with just four points from a couple of games. The Steelers, on the other hand, are yet to register a win after two games and reeling at the bottom of the standings.
Scroll down for live updates:
The match between Panta Pirates and Puneri Paltan is evenly poised. Both the team has been cautious throughout the first half. Patna Pirates were close to being all put but they roared back strongly. (Patna Pirates:14-14 Puneri Paltan)
Sachin raids successfully, and Pirates have reduced the margin. (Patna Pirates:10-12 Puneri Paltan)
Unsuccessful raid from Pirates' Manu Goyat. (Patna Pirates:9-12 Puneri Paltan)
Aslam Inamdar bagged two points as Puneri Paltan has eked out a lead. This game is evenly-poised. (Patna Pirates: 6-7 Puneri Paltan)
Puneri Paltan's Pankaj Mohite has opened his account. (Patna Pirates: 4-5 Puneri Paltan)
What a super tackle by Patna Pirates defenders. Rahul Chaudhari is out. (Patna Pirates: 3-4 Puneri Paltan)
Puneri Paltan won the toss and chose the court. Patna to raid first.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021. Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Patna Pirates.