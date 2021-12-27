scorecardresearch
Monday, December 27, 2021
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live Score and Updates: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba in game 1

Pro Kabaddi 2021 League live score streaming and updates: Tamil Thalaivas will take on U Mumba in the first match of the day while UP Yoddha take on Jaipur Pink Panthers.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: December 27, 2021 7:33:57 pm
Pro Kabaddi livePro Kabaddi League 2021 live score streaming and updates.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live score, streaming & updates: Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will be host to 2 matches tonight. One match will be held between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba at 7.30 pm while the second match will be between UP Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers at 8.30 pm.

Tamil Thalaivas have no wins in 2 matches. While the U Mumba team lost by a margin of 4 points in their last match, and have won 1 in 2 league matches. Both of the teams need to win this match to build their momentum.

The second fixture will be played between UP Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers. UP Yoddha have played two matches and managed one win and one loss. They lost their first game to the defending champions Bengal Warriors 33-38 but won the match against the Patna Pirates 36-35 in the second match.

Scroll down to follow live scores and updates:

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live Score and Updates: Catch all the live action between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba as well as UP Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers from Bengaluru.

19:33 (IST)27 Dec 2021
Thalaivas on the prowl!

Manjeet starts with a bonus! (U Mumba 1-4 Tamil Thalaivas)

19:31 (IST)27 Dec 2021
Abhishek opens the account for U Mumba

Abhishek Singh bags the first point for the U Mumba. (U Mumba 1-0 Tamil Thalaivas) 

19:30 (IST)27 Dec 2021
U Mumba to start the raid!

Tamil Thalaivas won the toss and invited U Mumba for the first raid. Here we go!

19:29 (IST)27 Dec 2021
U Mumba starting 7!
19:29 (IST)27 Dec 2021
Starting 7 for Thalaivas!

Tamil Thalaivas starting 7 for tonight! 

19:23 (IST)27 Dec 2021
Teams for Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba!

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh (c), Mohit, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Sahil Singh.
Substitutes: Sagar Krishna, M. Abishek, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Singh, Amiri Alawathge. 

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Prince, Shivam Anil, V Ajith, Rahul Sethpal, Fazel Atrachali (c). 
Substitutes: Mohsen Magshoudlou, Harendra Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Rinku, Prathap S.

19:16 (IST)27 Dec 2021
Player to watch out for!

V Ajith Kumar of Tamil Thalaivas has so far managed to garner 16 points against U Mumba.

19:14 (IST)27 Dec 2021
Tamil Thalaivas will take on U Mumba in the opening match!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021. In the opening match Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with and season 2 champions U Mumba.

