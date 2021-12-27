Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live Score and Updates: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba in game 1

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live score streaming and updates.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live score, streaming & updates: Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will be host to 2 matches tonight. One match will be held between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba at 7.30 pm while the second match will be between UP Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers at 8.30 pm.

Tamil Thalaivas have no wins in 2 matches. While the U Mumba team lost by a margin of 4 points in their last match, and have won 1 in 2 league matches. Both of the teams need to win this match to build their momentum.

The second fixture will be played between UP Yoddha and Jaipur Pink Panthers. UP Yoddha have played two matches and managed one win and one loss. They lost their first game to the defending champions Bengal Warriors 33-38 but won the match against the Patna Pirates 36-35 in the second match.

Scroll down to follow live scores and updates: