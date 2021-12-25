scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 25, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live: Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha in opening match of day

Pro Kabaddi 2021 League Live: Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha in the opening match of the day, followed by Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans. In the last match of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Haryana Steelers.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: December 25, 2021 8:26:54 pm
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 live:

Pro Kabaddi League live: Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) enters day 4 and will feature another three blockbuster matches on Christmas day. The day will begin with Patna Pirates taking on the UP Yoddha at 7:30 PM IST. Following this game, Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Telegu Titans at 8:30 PM IST.

Finally, the last match of the day will see Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on the Haryana Steelers at 9:30 PM IST. All clashes will take place at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru.

Follow live:

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi 2021 League Live:

20:26 (IST)25 Dec 2021
Brilliant back kick

Prashanth's brilliant back kick. Patna Pirates 34-35 UP Yoddha

20:19 (IST)25 Dec 2021
Bonus

Bonus for Rohit Tomar. Patna Pirates 28-32 UP Yoddha

20:08 (IST)25 Dec 2021
All out

Patna Pirates 26-30 UP Yoddha

20:08 (IST)25 Dec 2021
Bonus

Prashanth gets a bonus. Patna Pirates 25-25 UP Yoddha

20:03 (IST)25 Dec 2021
Review unsuccessful

Pardeep has asked for a bonus. Patna Pirates 22-23 UP Yoddha

20:00 (IST)25 Dec 2021
Do or Die raid

Rohit Tomar got dashed. Patna Pirates 21-17 UP Yoddha

19:54 (IST)25 Dec 2021
Half-time

Patna Pirates 20-17 UP Yoddha

19:50 (IST)25 Dec 2021
Another Super tackle

Pardeep is out again. Patna Pirates 18-16 UP Yoddha

19:43 (IST)25 Dec 2021
Super tackle

Pardeep is out as he got super tackled. Patna Pirates 11-14 UP Yoddha

19:42 (IST)25 Dec 2021
Super raid

Shrikant's super raid. Patna Pirates 8-12 UP Yoddha

19:38 (IST)25 Dec 2021
Bonus point

Patna Pirates get a bonus. Patna Pirates 6-7 UP Yoddha

19:34 (IST)25 Dec 2021
Match begins

Successful raid by Pardeep Narwal. Patna Pirates 2-6 UP Yoddha

19:25 (IST)25 Dec 2021
Starting 7s

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Kumar Rai (C), Monu Goyat, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Sajin Chandrasekhar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.
 
UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Shubham Kumar.

19:08 (IST)25 Dec 2021
Hello and Welcome

The Patna Pirates will be locking horns against UP Yoddha at the Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd