Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live: U Mumba take on Dabang Delhi in first match

Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Live: U Mumba return to the mat to take on Dabang Delhi K.C. in the opening match of the day at 07:30 PM IST. Both franchises started this season with a bang, as the Mumbai franchise defeated the Bengaluru Bulls (46-30), while the Delhi outfit thrashed Puneri Paltan 41-30 in their season opener. The two teams will be looking to make it two wins in a row, as the winner of this contest will get to occupy the top spot on the table.

The second match of the night will have Tamil Thalaivas lock horns with former champions Bengaluru Bulls, the match starts at 08:30 PM IST. The Thalaivas team drew their season opener against the Telugu Titans and share three points each. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls head into this contest on the back of a massive 30-46 loss against U Mumba in their PKL 2021-22 opener. They will be keen to go all out and earn their first point when they take on the Thalaivas.

In the third of the Triple Panga fixtures of the day, title holders Bengal Warriors take on Gujarat Giants at 09:30 PM IST. The Warriors defeated the UP Yoddha 38 – 33 in the in their season opener and will look to add another positive result to their tally. Their Friday’s opponents Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, were also were victorious as they defeated the inaugural edition winners Jaipur Pink Panthers 34 – 27.

