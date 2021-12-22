scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Pro Kabaddi 2021 LIVE Updates: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba in opening encounter

Pro Kabaddi 2021 LIVE Score, Match Details: Live-action returns to the mat after a gap of two years.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: December 22, 2021 7:22:24 pm
pro kabaddi live scorePro Kabaddi 2021-22 LIVE: Pro Kabaddi Season 8 is set to kick off in Bengaluru. (Source: PKL)

Pro Kabaddi LIVE Updates: Pro Kabaddi Season 8 is set to kick off in Bengaluru. The action returns to the mat after a gap of two years with the last year being devoid of action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former champions U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will square off in the Season 8 opener with Telugu Titans taking on Tamil Thalaivas in the Southern Derby in the next match. Bengal Warriors will face U.P. Yoddha in the third and final match on the opening day.

Adding to the thrill and excitement will be the ‘Triple Panga’ driven by triple headers on all Saturdays throughout the season, including the first four days.

 

Live Blog
19:22 (IST)22 Dec 2021
U Mumba starting 7

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, V Ajith, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

19:21 (IST)22 Dec 2021
Bengaluru Bulls starting 7

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat (C), Chandran Ranjith, GB More, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Mayur J Kadam, Aman.

19:08 (IST)22 Dec 2021
Fans Speak:
19:08 (IST)22 Dec 2021
U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: Last Encounter

The two teams met twice in Season 7, with the Bulls coming out on top on both occasions. Both teams were semi-finalists last season, with U Mumba falling to eventual champions, the Bengal Warriors and the Bulls losing narrowly to Dabang Delhi K.C.

19:06 (IST)22 Dec 2021
Match Centre

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire PKL season will be held in a bio-bubble at Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru. Here is more on it 

19:05 (IST)22 Dec 2021
U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

U Mumba and Bengaluru Bull have played each other 14 times. U Mumba have won 10 of those matches while Bengaluru Bulls have prevailed on four occasions.

19:04 (IST)22 Dec 2021
Hello and Welcome

Pro Kabaddi League season eight is going to start from today. The inaugural match will be played between season 6 winner Bengaluru Bulls and season 2 champions U Mumba.

