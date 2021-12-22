Pro Kabaddi 2021 LIVE Updates: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba in opening encounter

Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 LIVE: Pro Kabaddi Season 8 is set to kick off in Bengaluru. (Source: PKL)

Pro Kabaddi LIVE Updates: Pro Kabaddi Season 8 is set to kick off in Bengaluru. The action returns to the mat after a gap of two years with the last year being devoid of action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former champions U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will square off in the Season 8 opener with Telugu Titans taking on Tamil Thalaivas in the Southern Derby in the next match. Bengal Warriors will face U.P. Yoddha in the third and final match on the opening day.

Adding to the thrill and excitement will be the ‘Triple Panga’ driven by triple headers on all Saturdays throughout the season, including the first four days.