Pro Kabaddi 2021 LIVE Updates: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba in opening encounter

Pro Kabaddi LIVE Updates: Pro Kabaddi Season 8 is set to kick off in Bengaluru. The action returns to the mat after a gap of two years with the last year being devoid of action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former champions U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will square off in the Season 8 opener with Telugu Titans taking on Tamil Thalaivas in the Southern Derby in the next match. Bengal Warriors will face U.P. Yoddha in the third and final match on the opening day.
Adding to the thrill and excitement will be the ‘Triple Panga’ driven by triple headers on all Saturdays throughout the season, including the first four days.
U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, V Ajith, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Mohsen Maghsoudlou.
Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat (C), Chandran Ranjith, GB More, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Mayur J Kadam, Aman.
The two teams met twice in Season 7, with the Bulls coming out on top on both occasions. Both teams were semi-finalists last season, with U Mumba falling to eventual champions, the Bengal Warriors and the Bulls losing narrowly to Dabang Delhi K.C.
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire PKL season will be held in a bio-bubble at Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru. Here is more on it
U Mumba and Bengaluru Bull have played each other 14 times. U Mumba have won 10 of those matches while Bengaluru Bulls have prevailed on four occasions.
Pro Kabaddi League season eight is going to start from today. The inaugural match will be played between season 6 winner Bengaluru Bulls and season 2 champions U Mumba.