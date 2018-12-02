Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan highlights: Dabang Delhi win 35-24

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan highlights: Dabang Delhi defeated Puneri Paltan 35-24 in the second match of the day on Sunday. Delhi put up a spirited performance in their previous match against U Mumba and started this home leg with a win over Jaipur Pink Panthers.

An impressive defensive show by U Mumba saw them beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 36-26 in the top-of-the-table clash in the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 on Sunday. This was U Mumba’s first-ever win over Gujarat Fortunegiants in the history of Pro Kabaddi League. The architects of U Mumba’s famous victory were veteran Dharmaraj Cherlathan (6 points) and Rohit Rana (5 points).

FT Match 93 | 02 Dec Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi Dabang Delhi K.C. 35 24 Puneri Paltan Dabang Delhi K.C. Won The Match