Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan highlights: Dabang Delhi win 35-24
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan highlights: Dabang Delhi defeated Puneri Paltan 35-24 in the second match of the day on Sunday.
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan highlights: Dabang Delhi defeated Puneri Paltan 35-24 in the second match of the day on Sunday. Delhi put up a spirited performance in their previous match against U Mumba and started this home leg with a win over Jaipur Pink Panthers.
An impressive defensive show by U Mumba saw them beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 36-26 in the top-of-the-table clash in the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 on Sunday. This was U Mumba’s first-ever win over Gujarat Fortunegiants in the history of Pro Kabaddi League. The architects of U Mumba’s famous victory were veteran Dharmaraj Cherlathan (6 points) and Rohit Rana (5 points).
FT
Match 93 | 02 Dec
Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
Dabang Delhi K.C.
35
24
Puneri Paltan
Dabang Delhi K.C. Won The Match
Live Blog
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan highlights:
DELHI WINS!
Dabang Delhi beat Puneri Paltan by 35-24.
PUNE ALL OUT!
Meraj Sheykh enters for a raid against two defenders and wins the battle. Sandeep Narwal easily tackled by Delhi.
Delhi lead 31-18 over Puneri Paltan
8 minutes to go
With 8 minutes to go, Dabang Delhi have taken a 27-16 lead in the match. Delhi take a timeout with Ravinder Pahal tendign an arm strain
Naveen Kumar walks like a spider
Naveen Kumar goes for a raid with Pune having a chance to go for a Super tackle but he crawls back like a spider to touch the line after being taken down by the defender. Delhi lead by 24-15
Akshay Jadhav injures arm
A brilliant defensive tacl from Ravinder Pahal and Akshay Jadhav's raid ends. He walks back with an injured arm. Getting medica attention in the dugout.
2nd half
Second half begins and Shabeer Bappu enters for the first raid for Dabang Delhi
End of first half
Dabang Delhi lead 18-10 over Puneri Paltan at half time
Super tackle!
Satpal takled GB More and Delhi gets a super tackle accomplished. Two points to Delhi and no the home side are leading by 18-9 with 1 minute left in the first half.
Naveen is back
Naveen Kumar is back on the field with a head bandage around his head.
Delhi leads 13-6 against Puneri Paltan. Still 7 minutes on the clock in the first half
Super 5- Naveen Kumar
Naveen Kumar has been injured and he appears to have suffered a head injury after that tackle from Pune defender. He successfully completes the raid and makes a super five. Now he is replaced.
Puneri Paltan all out
In the 6th minute of the first half, Dabang Delhi have given an all out to Puner Paltan. Delhi have taken a 11-1 lead.
Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan
Dabang Delhi take on Pneri Paltan as they look to rise to the third position in the Group A table.
U Mumba win
U Mumba win Gujarat Fortunegiants 36-26 in the first match!
SUPER TACKLE!
Dharamaraj Cheralathan and Abolfazi Maghsodlomahali score a super tackle and earn two points for Mumbai. They also release two players and save their side from impending all out
Fazel Atrachali reviews
A review has been taken by U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali after he takes down Sachin Tanwar. He has been reported for shirt pulling - the revie goes in Guajat's favour and they have eared a point.
Gujara 23-29 Mumbai
U Mumba in lead
U Mumba are in the lead against Gujarat Fortunegiants with 5 minutes left on the clock. Differece of 8 points. Can Gujarat recover?
U MUMBA 28-20 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS
Gujarat Fortunegiant all out!
Gujarat Fortunegiant have been all out for the second time in the match in the 10th minute of the second half and now U Mumba take a lead of 27-19.
Two raiding points
Extremely cagey second half is starting to open up with Sachin Tanwar earning a raid point for his side, while Siddharth Desai getting another for U Mumba with another raid.
U Mumba lead 20-17 over Gujarat Fortunegiants
4 minutes down
4 minutes down into the second half and only point has been scored, that too by Gujarat Fortunegians. A brilliant tackle on Rohit Baliyan by Parvesh Bhainswl earning them the point.
U Mumba lead by 17-15
Second half
Her begins the second half - Rohit Baliyan enters for the first raid!
End of first half
A cagey first half comes to a close with U Mumba stil in lead 17-14 against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Rohit Baliyan has been a force to reckon with for Gujarat, while for Gujarat, Sachin Tanwar has scored a super five.
Too close to call at the moment.
Gujarat closing gap
Siddharth enters for a do-or-die raids but has been taken down by Gujarat defenders. He has been completely closed down. The scores almost level now with 5 minutes left in first half.
U MUMBA 12-11 Gujarat Supergiants
10 minutes gone
10 minutes into the first half - U Mumba lead by 11-8. It it still mighty close with Sachin Vittala and Sachin Tanwar scoring points for Gujarat Fortunuegiants.
U Mumba all out
Gujarat Fortunegiants all out after 6 minutes - U Mumba take a 9-4 lead over their opponents
5 minutes in first half
After 5 minutes in the first half, U Mumba have taken an early lead of 6-3 in the match. Siddharth Desai and Rohit Baliyan scoring points for their side in raiding.
TOSS
U Mumba win the toss & select the Choice of court - means Gujarat will go for the firt raid - and her enters K Prapanjan
U Mumba are here!
Led by skipper Fazel Atrachali, U Mumba enter th arena. Abhishek Singh among substitutes - Rohit Rana and Siddharth Desai among playing 7.
Here come Gujarat Fortunegiants
Gujarat Fortunegiants enter the arena led by captain Sunil Kumar.
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live
Hello and welcome to Pro Kabaddi League Live. Today is a double header and we will have two matches in the day - in the first match U Mumba will take on Gujarat Fortunegiants as both teams eye the top spot in Group A. In the second match, Dabang Delhi will face Puneri Paltan in a crucial tie to reach closer to the top 3 position in the table.
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming:
U Mumba Squad: Fazel Atrachali, Dharmarajan Cheralathan, Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai, Vinod Kumar, Abofazl Maghsodloumahali, R. Sriram, Rohit Baliyan, Hadi Tajik, Adinath Gavali, E Subash, Surinder Singh, Shiv Om, Gaurav Kumar, Mohit Balyan, Anil
