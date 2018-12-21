Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans 35-20, Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-24

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Bengal Warriors took on Tamil Thalaivas in the first game of their home leg at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Friday. The hosts jumped over Telugu Titans to boost their chance of booking a playoff spot with a 27-24 win. With still five games in hand, Bengal Warriors are the frontrunners to qualify for the Playoffs alongside Bengaluru Bulls from Group B.

In the second game, Puneri Paltan faced off Telugu Titans in an Inter Zone Wildcard Match. Pune have already been eliminated and they finished off the season on a high with a 35-20 win. Telugu Titans had to win this if they wanted a chance to qualify.

FT Match 122 | 21 Dec Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata Bengal Warriors 27 24 Tamil Thalaivas Bengal Warriors Won The Match

FT Match 123 | 21 Dec Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata Puneri Paltan 35 20 Telugu Titans Puneri Paltan Won The Match