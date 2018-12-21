Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans 35-20, Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-24-
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Bengal Warriors took on Tamil Thalaivas in the first game of their home leg at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Friday. The hosts jumped over Telugu Titans to boost their chance of booking a playoff spot with a 27-24 win. With still five games in hand, Bengal Warriors are the frontrunners to qualify for the Playoffs alongside Bengaluru Bulls from Group B.
In the second game, Puneri Paltan faced off Telugu Titans in an Inter Zone Wildcard Match. Pune have already been eliminated and they finished off the season on a high with a 35-20 win. Telugu Titans had to win this if they wanted a chance to qualify.
One sided match
This has become a completely one-sided affair now. With just 10 minutes to go, Puneri Paltan have a strong lead of 23-14. Raider GB More is in excellent form with 9 raiding points but it is the defence which has been the star today.
Second half
The second half has begun and the question in can Telugu Titans bounce back? They need to win this one
End of first half
Puneri Paltans have ensured that they keep a heavy lead on their opponents at half time. 20 minutes gone - Pune lead by 17-10
ALL OUT!
Telugu Titans have been all out in the first 9 minutes and Puneri Paltan have taken an eight-point leading. Superb defending from Pune and they have not allowed any Andhra player to score easy raids. Titans 2-10 Paltans
Slow start for both teams
After six minutes into the first half - both teams have not really hit the scoreboard running. Puneri Paltans are in lead at the moment with a score of 5-2.
Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan
A must-win game for Telugu Titans if they wish to retain any hopes of making it into the playoffs. Up against them are Puneri Paltans. HERE WE GO!
Bengal Warriors win!
What a close thrilling encounter and it comes out to a brilliant climax. Bengaluru Warriors defended superbly towards the end to maintain their lead. They now go over Tamil Thalaivas to get to the third position in the table. Bengal 27-24 Tamil
Bengal Warriors win!
What a close thrilling encounter and it comes out to a brilliant climax. Bengaluru Warriors defended superbly towards the end to maintain their lead. They now go over Tamil Thalaivas to get to the third position in the table. Bengal 27-24 Tamil
Jang Kung Lee
Jang Kang Lee scores another point for Bengal Warriors in a do-or-die raid and this has helped in Kolkata getting a 4 point lead. Under 3 minutes to go.
Bengal Warriors close lead
Under 5 minutes to go, Bengal Warriors have a two-point lead at the moment. This is going down to the wire. Bengal 23-21 Tamil.
Bengal Warriors take lead
After trailing for a while, Bengal Warriors have taken a lead now with the defenders getting to the task now. Still there over 11 minutes to go, and it is just a difference of 3 points.
Bengal 20-17 Tamil
Second half
The Second half begins - Ajay Thakur enters the arena for the first raid. This is getting right down to the wire.
Half time
At half time, the scores are level at 15-15 but it is too close to call for now. Both teams have scored many raiding points - Sukesh Hegde for Chennai and Kang Jun Lee for Bengal.
SUPER RAID!
Lee Kung-jun from Bengal Warriors registers a Super Raid of his own. He earned a bonus point and was then tackled by two defenders. But he had crossed the line. Score level - Tamil Thalaivas 7-7 Bengal Warriors
SUPER RAID!
Sukesh Hegde has scored an early super raid to give back the lead to Tamil Thalaivas. He received a bonus point and was tried to be tackled by three defenders. Earning 4 points. Tamil Thalaivas 7-4 Bengal Warriors
Good start from Maninder Singh
Maninder Singh has started off well for Bengal Warriors. He has given three points to his side in two raids. Two touch points a bonus point. Tamil Thalaivas trailing.
Teams enter
The National Anthem has been done and the players have entered the arena. The play has begun!
Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas. The Kolkata leg is set to begin and Bengal will have a chance in front of the home fans to cement a place in the playoffs from Group B. A victory against Chennai today will put Kolkata into the perfect chance of go over Telugu Titans in Group B table.
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights:
Bengal Warriors: Ran Singh, Jang Kun Lee, Ziaur Rahman, Shrikant Tewthia, Mahesh Goud, Vijin Thangadurai, Bhupender Singh, Vittal Meti, Amit Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Amit Nagar, Ashish Chhokar, Manoj Dhull, Surjeet Singh, Maninder Singh, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat, Amaresh Mondal, Mithin Kumar
Tamil Thalaivas: Sukesh Hegde, Darshan J, Manjeet Chillar, Jasvir Singh, K Jayasselan, Atul MS, Chan Sik Park, Anil Sharma, Abhinandan Chandel, D Gopu, Vimal Raj, Jae Min Lee, Ajay Thakur, Amit Hooda, C. Arun, D Pradap, Rajnish
