scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Priyanka on a mission to explain her Walk of life

The CWG silver medallist, India's first, wants Indians to get to know about her little-comprehended sport, beyond simply celebrating a medal.

Being the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk at the Commonwealth Games, she has taken the onus upon herself to spread awareness about the sport. (Reuters)

All Priyanka Goswami wants to do these days is to ask all those she meets for the first time a very “simple” question: “What do you know about race walking?”

After winning a historic silver in the 10,000m racewalking event at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the 26-year-old is on a quest to change people’s perception of the sport. Or form one.

Being the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk at the Commonwealth Games, she has taken the onus upon herself to spread awareness about the sport.

“After winning a medal, we have been going to felicitations organised for us. The first thing I do is ask a very simple question: who knows about race walking?” she told the Indian Express on the sidelines of an event to mark HSBC bank partnering with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to promote women athletes.

And that’s exactly what she did at the event on Monday. “I saw just four or five people raised their hands, so it’s an improvement,” she said with a laugh.

After winning a historic silver in the 10,000m racewalking event at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the 26-year-old is on a quest to change people’s perception of the sport. Or form one. (PTI)

So what’s the normal response she gets to the question?

“Normally people don’t know anything about the sport and that’s what makes me a little angry because we have won medals in the sport.

Advertisement

“Mostly people wonder why we walk weirdly. That’s the most common question I get. I have to explain to them that the rules of the sport say that we can’t bend our knees and have to have one foot on the ground at all times. I have to also tell them that while you run on your toes, in race walking, you have to land on your heel. People may dismiss racewalking as just walking, but it’s actually a very technical sport,” she says.

When she took up the sport in 2011 as an alternative to gymnastics and athletics, Priyanka had no idea how technical the sport would be. She too thought it was just about walking fast.

“I still don’t think my technique is even near perfection. It’s one event when you can’t rest on your laurels. There are judges constantly keeping an eye on you. My timing in Birmingham was 43 minutes (43:38.83) for the 10km meaning you have to maintain that technique and stride for so long. It’s very challenging,” she said.

Birmingham was also the first time since 2014 she competed on a track since her pet event, the 20km race-walk of which she’s a national record holder, wasn’t part of the Birmingham CWG. Race walking is generally a road race.

Advertisement

With an eye on the Asian Games which are postponed to next year and even the 2024 Paris Olympics, she has already begun training in Bengaluru.

So what’s her daily training routine like?

“In the morning for three hours we have a heavy race walk workout which consists of either climbs, speed workout or endurance walks. In the evening we spend around two hours just focusing on technique.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...

Sometimes we also do the easy stuff like running or swimming in the evening,” she says in all sincerity, despite casually mentioning that running and swimming are easier than race walking.
But as she says, it’s all about “hyping up your sport”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 09:50:39 pm
Next Story

In Jharkhand limbo, ruling coalition MLAs on edge over Hemant Soren’s future

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
India vs Pakistan

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup 2022
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Hardik’s all-round show helps men in blue coast to victory
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 29: Latest News