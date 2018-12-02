Prime Minister Modi presented with special jersey by FIFA chief at G20 Summit

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a special football jersey from football’s governing body FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. “Impossible to come to Argentina and not think about football. Argentinian players are tremendously popular in India. Today, received this jersey from @FIFAcom President Gianni Infantino. I thank him for the kind gesture,” shared Modi on his Twitter account.

Impossible to come to Argentina and not think about football. Argentinian players are tremendously popular in India. Today, received this jersey from @FIFAcom President Gianni Infantino. I thank him for the kind gesture. pic.twitter.com/6IszG7fyFC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1 December 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On Thursday, Modi had elaborated how football connects India and Argentina while addressing the ‘Yoga for Peace’ event in the South American capital. “If Argentina is interested in India’s ‘s philosophy, art, music and dance, there are millions of fans of the Argentine football stars in India. Maradona’s name is used as a proverb in India,” said Modi during the session.

Advertising

During his three-day visit, Modi also announced that India will host the G20 Summit in 2022, when the country celebrates its 75th year of Independence.

“It’s India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022, and we had requested Italy if we can get ’22 instead of ’21 (for hosting G20 summit).They accepted our request, others accepted it too. I’m grateful and I invite leadership from across the world to come to India in 2022,” he said.

The G20 Summit brings together 19 of the world’s most industrialised nations and the European Union. These annual meetings have been a regular feature since 2008.

The Prime Minister departed for New Delhi on Saturday after concluding his three-day visit to Buenos Aires, where he attended the 13th G20 Summit and held a number of high-profile meetings with eminent world leaders.