President Kovind, PM Modi congratulate Hima Das for dream run in Europe

Hima Das’s sensational performance in Europe where she collected five gold medals in a span of the month has earned praise from the President of India and PM Narendra Modi on Sunday.

President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi expressed their admiration for the 19-year-old ace sprinter through their twitter handles.

“Three weeks, five gold medals! You’re incredible @HimaDas8 Keep sprinting, keep shining — and may this success set the pace for glory at the 2020 Olympic Games #PresidentKovind,” the President of India tweeted.

“India is very proud of @HimaDas8’s phenomenal achievements over the last few days. Everyone is absolutely delighted that she has brought home five medals in various tournaments,” wrote PM Modi in his tweet. The Prime Minister also extended best wishes for her future endeavors.

Earlier, Hima Das won her fifth gold on Saturday when she clocked a season-best of 52.09 seconds to ensure a podium finish at the Nove Mesto nad Metuji Grand Prix.

Her personal best is 50.79 seconds, which she recorded at the 2018 Asian Games.

However, Das failed to qualify for the World Athletics Championships as the 400m qualification mark stands at 51.80 seconds.

Earlier, Hima had won the gold in 200m at the Tabor Athletics Meet.