Praveen Kumar becomes first Indian man to become wushu world champion

Praveen Kumar is the first Indian man to win a wushu World Championships gold. In 2017, Pooja Kadian had become the first Indian to be crowned world champion in wushu.

Praveen Kumar beat Russel Diaz of Philippines in the 48kg category final at the World Championships  (Twitter/KirenRijiju)

Praveen Kumar became the first Indian man to win a wushu World Championships gold on Wednesday, beating Russel Diaz of Philippines in the 48kg category.

The Indian saw off his Filipino opponent 2-1 in the men’s sanda event of the 15th World Wushu Championships.

Praveen had earlier defeated Uzbekistan’s Khasan Ikromov 2-0 in the semifinal on Tuesday to set up the summit clash with Diaz.

In 2017, Pooja Kadian became the first Indian to be crowned world champion in wushu after she defeated Evgeniya Stepanova of Russia in the women’s 75kg sanda event.

Among other Indians in the fray, Poonam (women’s 75kg) and Sanathoi Devi (women’s 52kg) secured silver medals while Vikrant Baliyan bagged the bronze in the men’s 60kg category.

India finished third overall in the championship in sanda event with a gold, two silvers and a bronze.

Wushu sanda is a martial art which combines full-contact kickboxing, including close range punches and kicks, with wrestling, takedowns, throws, sweeps and kick catches.

