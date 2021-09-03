scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 03, 2021
Must Read

Praveen Kumar clinches silver in men’s T64 high jump in Paralympics

The 18-year-old Kumar, competing in his debut Paralympics, set a new Asian record with a 2.07m jump to finish behind Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season's best of 2.10m for the gold.

By: PTI |
Updated: September 3, 2021 9:13:20 am
Praveen KumarThe 18-year-old Kumar, competing in his debut Paralympics. (Twitter)

India’s Praveen Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men’s high jump T64 event of the Paralympics, taking the country’s haul to 11 in the ongoing Games here.

The 18-year-old Kumar, competing in his debut Paralympics, set a new Asian record with a 2.07m jump to finish behind Great Britain’s Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season’s best of 2.10m for the gold.

The bronze went to Rio Games champion Maciej Lepiato of Poland who produced an effort of 2.04m.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

T64 classification is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

T44, the disability classification that Kumar has but is eligible to compete in T64, is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

His impairment, which is congenital, affects the bones that connect his hip to his left leg.

The ongoing Games are turning out to be India’s best ever and the nation has so far claimed two gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Raining medals at Tokyo Paralympics: India’s medal tally rises to 10
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 03: Latest News